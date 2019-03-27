Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

What's on Sky Sports this weekend?

The Premier League is back this weekend - with five of the top six live on Sky Sports. Get the lowdown on what's coming up across our extensive live build-up and coverage.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Fulham vs Manchester City

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday 11.30am

Fulham vs Man City Live on

A big match at both ends of the table kicks off the return of the Premier League after the international break. Manchester City have hopes of returning to the summit before Liverpool play on Sunday, while Fulham know another defeat could leave them 16 points adrift from safety by the end of the weekend. Form is in City's favour, having on their last seven games against the Cottagers, and avoided defeat in the last 13.

Cardiff City vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event (from 2pm) and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 1pm

Cardiff vs Chelsea Live on

The pressure is back on Maurizio Sarri after their 2-0 defeat at Everton before the international break, and their hopes of a top-four finish slipping away for the second consecutive year. But they face a Cardiff side who have won 71 per cent of their points on home soil - only Fulham have a higher percentage - while it's only the Cottagers who have lost more away games in 2019 than Chelsea, too.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 4.15pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

As the race for the title and the top four hots up, they don't come too much bigger than this - as league leaders Liverpool host out-of-form Tottenham at Anfield. Liverpool may need to win to keep top spot with Manchester City playing more than 24 hours earlier, while Tottenham could end the weekend outside the Champions League spots if they are beaten.

Live football on Sky Sports Football

West Brom vs Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Friday 7pm)

Middlesbrough vs Norwich - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday 5.15pm)

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Saturday 8pm)

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 11am)

Portsmouth vs Sunderland - Checkatrade Trophy final (Sky Sports Football. Sunday 2.15pm)

Orlando City vs DC United - MLS (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix, Sunday 11.45pm)

Sky Sports football shows

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday 10am

Soccer AM Live on

Join Jimmy, Lloyd, Fenners and Tubes for a morning warm-up to get you in the mood for a big weekend of football. Guests TBC.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday 12pm

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live on

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed schedule, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate alongside Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 8.30am

The Sunday Supplement Live on

Host Neil Ashton is joined by three sports reporters from the national newspapers to discuss the weekend's big news.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 10am

Goals on Sunday Live on

Line up TBC