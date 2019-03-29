Portsmouth vs Sunderland preview: Checkatrade Trophy final live on Sky Sports Football

Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis could return to their squad for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland at Wembley on Sunday.

Curtis suffered a serious finger injury earlier this month but could be fit for the game, which is set to take place in front of more than 80,000 fans.

Sunderland hope to have Will Grigg back after an ankle injury kept him out of Northern Ireland's Euro qualifiers. Both sides are pushing for promotion in Sky Bet League One, with Pompey leapfrogging above Sunderland and into third last weekend, although the Black Cats do have games in hand.

It is Portsmouth's first trip to Wembley since they lost in the FA Cup final to Chelsea in 2010, while Sunderland last played at the national stadium in the 2014 League Cup final.

Portsmth vs S'land Live on

Opta stats

Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Sunderland in all competitions (W5 D2), including a 3-1 victory in a league meeting at Fratton Park this season.

Sunderland have only lost one of their four meetings with Portsmouth in cup competition (W2 D1), though it was their last such meeting in an FA Cup tie in January 2010.

Both Portsmouth and Sunderland are playing in their first ever EFL Trophy final. This will also be the first ever final in the competition between two teams to have previously played in the Premier League.

2:00 Portsmouth's kitman Kev McCormack looks ahead to the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland and remembers his darkest hour in the job, at Swindon. Portsmouth's kitman Kev McCormack looks ahead to the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland and remembers his darkest hour in the job, at Swindon.

Either Portsmouth or Sunderland will become only the second side to have won both the English top-flight and the EFL Trophy, with Wolverhampton Wanderers the only side to have done so so far.

Portsmouth have only lost one of their five games at the new Wembley Stadium (W3 D1), losing the FA Cup final 0-1 to Chelsea in 2010. They've kept a clean sheet in each of their other four games at the ground since it re-opened.

Sunderland haven't won a competitive game at Wembley Stadium since the 1973 FA Cup final against Leeds (D1 L4 since), losing their only previous appearance at the 'new' Wembley (1-3 vs Man City in the 2014 League Cup final).

2:19 Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury and Portsmouth. Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury and Portsmouth.

Prutton's prediction

What an occasion this promises to be at Wembley! Two sides who are currently down in League One but have amongst the biggest fanbases in the country.

Portsmouth are right back on form and actually climbed above Sunderland in the table last week, although the Black Cats weren't playing and do have a couple of games in hand.

It's a great opportunity for either to grab some silverware, and it is tough to call between two sides who will attack from the off. It will be close and could go all the way, but I just fancy Pompey to nick it.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)