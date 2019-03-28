David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL and Checkatrade Trophy final predictions ahead of the weekend fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

West Brom vs Birmingham, Fri 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Birmingham have had the points deduction they were expecting for a while and now their season has a totally different look to it. They are staring over their shoulders rather than at the sides ahead of them.

It is two wins from two now since West Brom sacked Darren Moore. I am not convinced there is long enough left for them to catch up with the sides ahead of them and I have a a feeling they will be held at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Norwich, Sat 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Three defeats on the spin for Middlesbrough before the international break, and now there are a queue of sides behind them hoping to steal their place in the play-offs.

Norwich look unstoppable in their relentless march to promotion, and they will be refreshed and full of confidence heading to the Riverside Stadium. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Portsmouth vs Sunderland, Checkatrade Trophy final, Sun 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What an occasion this promises to be at Wembley! Two sides who are currently down in League One but have amongst the biggest fanbases in the country.

Portsmouth are right back on form and actually climbed above Sunderland in the table last week, although the Black Cats were not playing and do have a couple of games in hand.

It's a great opportunity for either to grab some silverware, and it is tough to call between two sides who will attack from the off. It will be close and could go all the way, but I just fancy Pompey to nick it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Blackburn, Sat 3pm

Did the international break come at a bad time for Aston Villa? They were absolutely flying with four wins on the spin before the gap and they hope it will not halt their momentum.

Blackburn are pretty much destined for mid-table, which is not too bad when you consider they are a newly-promoted side. This is a home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Millwall, Sat 3pm

Leeds have had a couple of weeks to dwell on that defeat to Sheffield United, and head into the final few weeks of the season knowing automatic promotion is out of their hands.

Millwall, meanwhile, have had to deal with the disappointment of their heartbreaking FA Cup exit, but at least now they can focus fully on survival. That being said, I do not see them picking up anything from Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Bristol City, Sat 3pm

It is simple enough for Sheffield United now. Win eight games and they will be a Premier League side next season. But that is much easier said than done at this stage of a campaign!

Bristol City will probably be glad the international break came when it did, because it will have given Lee Johnson the opportunity to arrest one of their trademark dips in form. I do not think they will have enough to claim anything here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Southend vs Shrewsbury, Sat 3pm

There are a lot of jittery clubs in League One right now, what with the relegation battle being so close in the bottom half. That is undoubtedly why Chris Powell was one of the managers to lose his job this week.

Southend will be hoping for a quick bounce against one of the sides that are just above them in the table in Shrewsbury, and I think they will just about sneak this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Exeter vs Mansfield, Sat 3pm

Back-to-back wins have flung Exeter right back into the play-off mix in League Two ahead of the weekend, and they will be feeling confident again of finishing in the top seven.

Mansfield, meanwhile, have picked a terrible time to hit some poor form, and their loss at home to Crewe last Saturday was a bit of a disaster. MK Dons really do have the jump on them for automatic promotion now, but I reckon this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

