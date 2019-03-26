Sky Bet Championship fans predict their club's 2018/19 season fate - Part 2: Bristol City to Blackburn

Fans from the clubs currently placed 9th to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship predict their fates this season...

Bristol City

Rob Fernandes (@BS3Rob), South Bristol

How has your season been so far?

Streaky. Lee Johnson's boom and bust football is hitting new extremes. Unexpectedly gritty, streetwise winners for three unforgettable successful months. Fragile and confused either side of it.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

I thought we would struggle this season so I consider being in with a shout until the very end a positive campaign, even if some will question our January signings.

Where do you hope to finish?

6th. This has been such an unpredictable season if we scrape into the play-offs we will definitely win them.

Where do you expect to finish?

10th.

Famara Diedhiou celebrates scoring for Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday

James Marriott (@JamesMarriott), Singing The Blues Podcast

How has your season been so far?

Resurgent. An awful start under Jos Luhukay. But then Steve Bruce comes in and the recovery has been incredible. We have all been given hope.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Some fans still think we can make the play-offs. From where we were, just being in with a sniff is an achievement.

Where do you hope to finish?

8th.

Where do you expect to finish?

11th. Some tough games coming up. I think we will just come up short.

Steve Bruce has had a positive impact at Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest

Mr Dore (@ItsMrDore), DoreOnTour

How has your season been so far?

After Aitor Karanka spending £25m on players, Forest should be top six. He had to go. Martin O'Neill's Forest are also under-performing but on a plus note - we are better then last season.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

To win eight games on the bounce and reach the play-offs. Saying that, we need to get back-to-back wins first.

Where do you hope to finish?

6th. Purely due to the money we have spent this season.

Where do you expect to finish?

8th. We can't win back-to-back games, which will cost us.

Lewis Grabban of Nottingham Forest

Hull

Bobbi Hadgraft (‪@bobbihadg)

How has your season been so far?

Surprising. From a relegation scrap to a six-game winning streak. We have had an impressive season thus far - albeit not quite enough to fabricate a convincing promotion push.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

We are yet to pick up three points on the road in 2019. I would like us to overcome this Achilles heel and achieve a respectable top-half finish.

Where do you hope to finish?

9th.

Where do you expect to finish?

13th. A tough run-in with all but one match against opponents battling in the promotion or relegation race.

Hull's Jarrod Bowen

Watch the EFL Championship Goals show Catch all these fans giving their match-day verdicts on the EFL Championship Goals show, live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm on Saturdays. Also available on-demand.

Brentford

Billy Grant (@billythebee99), Beesotted Fanzine and Podcast

How has your season been so far?

Inconsistent. Started great then injuries and unforeseen staff changes rocked us. We score loads. If we didn't give away silly goals and won more than our two away matches, we would have been firmly in the play-offs.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Finish in the top 10. Five top-10 finishes in five Championship seasons for a team with a bottom-six budget is not that bad. But we could do better.

Where do you hope to finish?

8th. If we manage to beat the likes of Derby and Leeds, who have been up there most of the season, that would seem like some sort of victory.

Where do you expect to finish?

10th. We seem to gravitate around 10th spot every season.

Said Benrahma has impressed for Brentford this season

Swansea

Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987), SOS Fanzine

How has your season been so far?

Mixed. Having lost 16 players and only signed five it was always going to be tough. We have played lots of youngsters - exciting but inconsistent. Under the circumstances, Graham Potter is doing a great job.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

We get new owners so we don't have to put up with this awful regime any longer. On the pitch, it would be nice to finish in the top half.

Where do you hope to finish?

13th.

Where do you expect to finish?

13th.

Swansea City boss Graham Potter

Stoke

Anthony Bunning (@DuckMagStoke), Duck Magazine

How has your season been so far?

Disastrous. Relegated, then spent way more than anyone else. Yet we have been the most predictable team in the most unpredictable league in Europe.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Some joy, please. Nathan Jones has made us hard to beat but now needs to add goals. Looking forward to him getting players out and in this summer.

Where do you hope to finish?

11th. But not fussed as long as it is anywhere above third bottom.

Where do you expect to finish?

11th. Top half to give us hope.

Stoke striker Benik Afobe

Blackburn

Daniel Griffiths (@TalkBlackburn)

How has your season been so far?

Respectable. Blackburn's season up until the start of February was great for a newly-promoted team. I believe it is giving us a good foundation for next season.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

I would like to see Rovers bounce back after a terrible month results-wise then start to bleed a few youth players into the senior team.

Bradley Dack

Where do you hope to finish?

10th. Rovers can beat any team on their day.

Where do you expect to finish?

15th. Form isn't the best for us to push higher.