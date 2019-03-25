Sky Bet Championship fans predict their club's 2018/19 season fate - Part 1: Norwich to Derby

Fans from the current top eight clubs in the Sky Bet Championship predict their Sky Bet Championship fates this season...

Norwich City

Di Cunningham (@di_ceee), Proud Canaries

How has your season been so far?

Stellar. With each game played we have seen our stock grow. Faster Farkeball. Uncompromising resilience. Plus flair and teamwork. On the few occasions we have lost, we have still looked champions.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

That we keep delivering fantastic football whatever the opposition, and that Emi Buendia survives the constant oafish tackles and takes them as a compliment.

Where do you hope to finish?

1st.

Where do you expect to finish?

1st. We will be champions.

Emi Buendia celebrates scoring for Norwich

Sheffield United

Ian Rands (@Unitedite), A United View

How has your season been so far?

Superb. No one anticipated our current position. We are continuing where we left off last season with a playing style that excites coupled with defensive solidity and team unity.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Automatic promotion or champions. I am praying that the international break hasn't broken the momentum of our unbeaten run and clean sheets. Saying that, Chris Wilder won't let it happen.

Where do you hope to finish?

1st.

Where do you expect to finish?

2nd. I have a positive feeling.

Chris Wilder has led Sheffield United into second place

Leeds United

Oscar Mario (@OscarMarrio), All Leeds TV

How has your season been so far?

Excellent. Despite recently losing our place in the top two, I am still delighted with our season so far. We have made massive progress under Marcelo Bielsa.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

To be more clinical. With the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich in the team, we create plenty of chances. Our failure to convert more has cost us crucial promotion points.

Where do you hope to finish?

2nd.

Where do you expect to finish?

2nd.

Pablo Hernandez has impressed for Leeds this season

West Bromwich Albion

Connor Ashfield (@ALBIONFANTV), West Brom Fan TV

How has your season been so far?

Frustrating. We started well and, after beating QPR 7-1, I was expecting automatic promotion. But the league is tougher this time around. Very disappointed with certain off-field decisions.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Retaining a play-off position and achieving promotion.

Where do you hope to finish?

3rd.

Where do you expect to finish?

4th. I do fear the likes of hard-to-beat teams such as Aston Villa, Preston and Middlesbrough. But I still think we will win the play-offs.

West Brom are on course to finish in the play-offs

Middlesbrough

Rob Nichols (@rob_fmttm), FMTTM Fanzine

How has your season been so far?

Frustrating. Having lost the last three games, two narrowly at home followed by a thrashing away at Aston Villa, our season is on a knife edge.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

I am so thankful for the international break. Fingers are firmly crossed we can return to form and put a run together to remain in the play-off places.

Where do you hope to finish?

6th. Right now, actually getting to the play-offs will be a big achievement involving us bouncing back from current near-despair.

Where do you expect to finish?

6th. Being truthful, if we miraculously make the play-offs we are likely to lose in the semi-finals.

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side have struggle for form in recent weeks

Aston Villa

Ryan Pitcher (@RyanPitcher), Heart Of The Holte

How has your season been so far?

Exciting. That is the nature of the Championship. From drab football under Steve Bruce to thinking out-of-the-box football with Dean Smith. The future is bright.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

That we make the play-offs. With no more parachute money coming our way and possible Financial Fair Play issues, promotion will be the perfect fix.

Where do you hope to finish?

6th. Assuming Sheffield United or Leeds finish third, I would prefer we take sixth spot as they would both provide a stern test in a play-off semi-final.

Where do you expect to finish?

6th. We have got momentum at the moment.

Aston Villa have impressed in an attacking sense this season

Preston North End

Bill Whisker (@ProfoundValley), Profound Valley

How has your season been so far?

Delightful. North End have overcome injuries and a terrible run in the first two months of the season. I am pleased with where we are right now.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Preston have improved every season for the last six years. I am hoping we can build on last season's seventh place and break into the top six.

Where do you hope to finish?

5th, but I don't mind where we finish in the play-off spots. No-one will fancy playing us.

Where do you expect to finish?

6th. And we will win the play-offs. Alex Neil has done it before with Norwich.

Preston are pushing hard for the play-offs under Alex Neil

Derby County

Chris Parsons (@SteveBloomerPod) - Steve Bloomer's Washing podcast

How has your season been so far?

Unpredictable. Sensational wins over Norwich, West Brom and Sheffield United showed our attacking flair and energy. But a post-Christmas rut has put our play-off place at risk.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

A top-six finish is still in our hands. When full strength, we are an exciting goal threat. But we need to cut out defensive mistakes and rediscover the scoring touch we had before Christmas.

Where do you hope to finish?

5th. If we do the business in the run-in and Middlesbrough and Bristol City struggle with their tough fixtures, 5th isn't out the question. From there, there is a chance of making Wembley.

Where do you expect to finish?

7th. The realist in me says Villa will storm the run-in, Middlesbrough will hang on and our inconsistency will get the better of us.