Sky Bet Championship fans predict their club's 2018/19 season fate - Part 3: QPR to Ipswich

Fans from the bottom eight clubs in the Sky Bet Championship predict their fates this season...

Queens Park Rangers

Clive Whittingham (@LoftforWords), LoftforWords

How has your season been so far?

Extreme. Firstly a club-record four defeats from the first four games. Then a great edge-of-the play-offs run. Now injuries, tiredness, congested fixtures, bad luck, poor performances and dodgy management have sent us off the side of a cliff again with one win in 14.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

We are back to just wanting enough points to survive but I think we will be fine. All the problems we had last August will re-occur as we have no parachute payments to pay for more sticking plaster.

Where do you hope to finish?

16th. We always finish 16th. It is uncomfortable when we move too far away from it.

Where do you expect to finish?

16th. We have basically been 16th for four years. We are the 16th best team in the league.

QPR boss Steve McClaren has had a mixed campaign

Birmingham City

Brummie Joe (@BrummieJoeHD)

How has your season been so far?

Mixed. Last season I said I would be happy with mid-table and we seem on-course for that. Garry Monk is doing well with a small budget.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Now the points deduction is out the way, I am confident we will stay in the division, become more sustainable and push on next season.

Where do you hope to finish?

14th.

Where do you expect to finish?

16th. We have got some tough teams to play but also some winnable games so we should be safe.

Birmingham were hit with a nine-point deduction

Wigan Athletic

Adam Pendlebury (@PWUPodcast), PWU Podcast

How has your season been so far?

Mixed. Excellent at home picking up lots of wins. Appalling away from home with only one victory and the worst away points tally in the division.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

To pick up another win on the road and reward our loyal, long-suffering travelling fans.

Where do you hope to finish?

17th. Due to key players hitting form at the right time.

Where do you expect to finish?

19th. Too inconsistent to expect more but still a successful season.

Wigan have struggled away from home this season under Paul Cook

Millwall

Nick Hart (@CBL_Magazine), Achtung! Millwall podcast

How has your season been so far?

Flat. Disappointing on the back of last season's madcap 17-game unbeaten play-off run. There were immense FA Cup performances against Everton and Brighton, mind you.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Survival in the Championship has to be the club's overwhelming priority. Hopefully we will continue to broaden the development of the Lions' playing style.

Where do you hope to finish?

20th. Just above the relegation spots (and it will be 'just').

Where do you expect to finish?

20th. The Championship would be too dull without us.

Millwall had a great FA Cup run but a poor Championship campaign so far

Watch the EFL Championship Goals show Catch all these fans giving their match-day verdicts on the EFL Championship Goals show, live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm on Saturdays. Also available on-demand.

Reading

Becka White (@MissBeckaEllen), The Tilehurst End

How has your season been so far?

Unsettled. We have never really got going and wasted opportunities to get out of the relegation battle. We have seen staff clear-outs at every level and started almost from scratch again.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Survival. Jose Gomes is developing the foundations of something good. We need to stay in the league for it to continue.

Where do you hope to finish?

19th. I think nine more points will be enough.

Where do you expect to finish?

21st. I am not looking forward to the final day.

Reading manager Jose Gomes is attempting to steer the club to safety

Rotherham United

George Sanders (@GeorgeS_Sport), The Groundhopping Hub

How has your season been so far?

Mixed. So many people predicted us to be down and out. The players are giving their all battling the drop. We have drawn too many games which merited three points.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

To stay in the Championship. We are fighting admirably and it would be a testament to Paul Warne and the players if we avoided relegation. We are in with a good chance.

Where do you hope to finish?

20th. Anywhere except in the relegation zone would be great.

Where do you expect to finish?

21st. I have got optimism because our team is such a tight-knit group.

Rotherham midfielder Semi Ajayi has been one of their most impressive players this season

Bolton Wanderers

Eddie Skelly (@eddieskelly), Lion of Vienna Suite

How has your season been so far?

Omnishambles. We started fantastically then went downhill fast. Off-field issues have taken the limelight for all the wrong reasons. We are destined for League One.



What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Provided Wanderers are still a club come April 3, my hope is that we don't finish bottom. Most fans are resigned to the fact that we are practically already down.

Where do you hope to finish?

22nd. We are down. It is just waiting for it to be confirmed.



Where do you expect to finish?

23rd. More concerned with off-field matters.

It has been a poor season on and off the pitch for Bolton

Ipswich Town

Benjamin Bloom (@BlueMondayITFC) - Blue Monday Podcast

How has your season been so far?

Catastrophic. Every possible misfortune or embarrassment we could experience duly happened, and then some. A worse season you could not imagine.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

To take advantage of what is now a five-month pre-season to plan, sort out contracts and add at least one more victory to our meagre total of three this campaign.

Where do you hope to finish?

23rd. I am hoping we will sign off by heroically overtaking Bolton and not finishing bottom.

Where do you expect to finish?

24th. Because this season has not run out of ways to mock us yet.