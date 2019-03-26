Football Manager 2019 predicts final Sky Bet Championship table

Football Manager 2019 have predicted the final Championship table

The Run In is well and truly upon us in the Sky Bet Championship, but who will come out on top in the battles for promotion and relegation?

With eight rounds of fixtures to go, we have turned to Football Manager 2019 for some answers.

Current Championship table

So who is going to go up? And who is going to go down?

Football Manager have used their unique software to simulate the rest of the season, to see how the table will shape up compared to the current table above.

Here are the results...

The main story is that FM are predicting all the key positions to stay how they are, but it will be a tight finish to the season at the top.

Norwich are currently four points clear of Sheffield United in second, and five clear of Leeds in third, but FM expect that gap to close between now and the conclusion of the campaign.

West Brom, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa will all hold their positions in the top six, but the Baggies are tipped to prevail in the play-offs and win promotion back to the Premier League. FM's simulation has the Baggies beating Boro on penalties in the semi-final, before seeing off Leeds 2-1 at Wembley.

Down at the bottom, it looks as though the current bottom three are doomed for the drop. Rotherham, Bolton and Ipswich currently fill the relegation zone, and FM suggests it will remain that way until the end of the season.

But will their prediction come true? We will find out between now and May!