Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on landing Man Utd job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now in charge of Manchester United on a permanent basis

Mauricio Pochettino has offered his best wishes to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was named Manchester United's permanent manager on Thursday.

Pochettino was repeatedly linked with the United post after Jose Mourinho's dismissal in December - but Solskjaer impressed after he was hired in a caretaker role and has now been given a three-year deal.

And Pochettino says the talk of him being lined up for the Old Trafford job was never more than speculation.

"I never talked about rumours," said the Argentine, who is preparing his team for Sunday's trip to league leaders Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

"I need to congratulate him and wish him all the best, now he is officially the new manager of Manchester United.

"I am not going to talk about rumours and in this period there is going to be more rumours, but there is nothing I can do about it.

"If it is not this, speculation is going to come around from another club.

"We are so focused on our job."

Solskjaer got the better of Pochettino when United beat Spurs 1-0 at Wembley in January, and the teams are now battling it out for Champions League spots, with third-placed Spurs currently three points clear of United in fifth.