April Fool's Day pranks: Liverpool among the clubs attempting to dupe fans

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon hold their double digit Fulham shirts

Rhian Brewster's birthday surprise, double-digit kit numbers and a hit new single were just some of the pranks football clubs played on April Fool's Day.

Liverpool were among the clubs looking to hoodwink unsuspecting fans or players before midday.

Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez acted as the 'accomplices' when Rhian Brewster encountered some difficulties with an annoying security guard on his 19th birthday.

Everton's Jordan Pickford teamed up with Angry Birds to play pranks on Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne which featured blindfold challenges and self-portrait drawings.

😂 | Two April Fools are better than one and that’s exactly what we got when @JPickford1 teamed up with @AngryBirds to prank @LucasDigne and Yerry Mina! #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/Ur5lePZOxY — Everton (@Everton) April 1, 2019

Bristol City announced on Twitter on Monday morning that their new 2019/20 away shirt will be blue - clashing with their cross-city rivals Bristol Rovers.

It’s official! 🔵



To commemorate 110 years since our appearance in the FA Cup final, we will wear an all blue away kit next season. #BristolCity — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 1, 2019

Watford joined in with the kit announcements, reporting that they would be adopting a 'striking lattice design' on their home shirt for next season.

Watford unveil April Fool's Day kit

Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr released a new single, dropping his version of the viral hit 'Baby Shark'.

🎶 The track is a remix of the worldwide phenomenon 'Baby Shark' with 'Naby Sarr' becoming the focus of the song's lyrics.



Supporters can hear a sample of the track before its release on Friday right here 👇 #cafc pic.twitter.com/ferg9ILFma — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) April 1, 2019

Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic helped Fulham reveal how they would become the first Premier League side to print every shirt with two numbers on the back.

0⃣3⃣ @RyanSessegnon

0⃣9⃣ Mitro



A first look at the new jerseys the lads will be sporting 😎 #FFC pic.twitter.com/1SukF3zl8j — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 1, 2019

One of the most imaginative untruths came from the Carabao Cup who declared that next season, players will be able to celebrate scoring goals in front of corner flags with inbuilt camera phones.

And away from football, Aviva Premiership rugby union side Worcester Warriors unveiled a surprise choice for their new kicking coach...