April Fool's Day pranks: Liverpool among the clubs attempting to dupe fans

Last Updated: 01/04/19 2:17pm

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon hold their double digit Fulham shirts
Rhian Brewster's birthday surprise, double-digit kit numbers and a hit new single were just some of the pranks football clubs played on April Fool's Day.

Liverpool were among the clubs looking to hoodwink unsuspecting fans or players before midday.

Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez acted as the 'accomplices' when Rhian Brewster encountered some difficulties with an annoying security guard on his 19th birthday.

Everton's Jordan Pickford teamed up with Angry Birds to play pranks on Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne which featured blindfold challenges and self-portrait drawings.

Bristol City announced on Twitter on Monday morning that their new 2019/20 away shirt will be blue - clashing with their cross-city rivals Bristol Rovers.

Watford joined in with the kit announcements, reporting that they would be adopting a 'striking lattice design' on their home shirt for next season.

Watford unveil April Fool's Day kit
Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr released a new single, dropping his version of the viral hit 'Baby Shark'.

Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic helped Fulham reveal how they would become the first Premier League side to print every shirt with two numbers on the back.

One of the most imaginative untruths came from the Carabao Cup who declared that next season, players will be able to celebrate scoring goals in front of corner flags with inbuilt camera phones.

And away from football, Aviva Premiership rugby union side Worcester Warriors unveiled a surprise choice for their new kicking coach...

