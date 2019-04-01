April Fool's Day pranks: Liverpool among the clubs attempting to dupe fans
By Joe Tanner
Last Updated: 01/04/19 2:17pm
Rhian Brewster's birthday surprise, double-digit kit numbers and a hit new single were just some of the pranks football clubs played on April Fool's Day.
Liverpool were among the clubs looking to hoodwink unsuspecting fans or players before midday.
Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez acted as the 'accomplices' when Rhian Brewster encountered some difficulties with an annoying security guard on his 19th birthday.
.@andrewrobertso5 and @J_Gomez97 teamed up with @NordVPN to prank @RhianBrewster9! 🤣🤣— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2019
Meet the world's most annoying security guard and his #LFC accomplices 😉 → https://t.co/A1QaJR0uFv pic.twitter.com/vnPAl4NU9i
Everton's Jordan Pickford teamed up with Angry Birds to play pranks on Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne which featured blindfold challenges and self-portrait drawings.
😂 | Two April Fools are better than one and that’s exactly what we got when @JPickford1 teamed up with @AngryBirds to prank @LucasDigne and Yerry Mina! #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/Ur5lePZOxY— Everton (@Everton) April 1, 2019
Bristol City announced on Twitter on Monday morning that their new 2019/20 away shirt will be blue - clashing with their cross-city rivals Bristol Rovers.
It’s official! 🔵— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 1, 2019
To commemorate 110 years since our appearance in the FA Cup final, we will wear an all blue away kit next season. #BristolCity
Watford joined in with the kit announcements, reporting that they would be adopting a 'striking lattice design' on their home shirt for next season.
Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr released a new single, dropping his version of the viral hit 'Baby Shark'.
🎶 The track is a remix of the worldwide phenomenon 'Baby Shark' with 'Naby Sarr' becoming the focus of the song's lyrics.— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) April 1, 2019
Supporters can hear a sample of the track before its release on Friday right here 👇 #cafc pic.twitter.com/ferg9ILFma
Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic helped Fulham reveal how they would become the first Premier League side to print every shirt with two numbers on the back.
0⃣3⃣ @RyanSessegnon— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 1, 2019
0⃣9⃣ Mitro
A first look at the new jerseys the lads will be sporting 😎 #FFC pic.twitter.com/1SukF3zl8j
One of the most imaginative untruths came from the Carabao Cup who declared that next season, players will be able to celebrate scoring goals in front of corner flags with inbuilt camera phones.
And away from football, Aviva Premiership rugby union side Worcester Warriors unveiled a surprise choice for their new kicking coach...
✍️ Warriors are delighted to announce that Ian Holloway will become our new kicking coach.— Worcester Warriors ⚔️ (@WorcsWarriors) April 1, 2019
👉 https://t.co/M90oFc0AGR pic.twitter.com/140T0YZxvJ