European paper round-up: Raphael Varane favours Premier League move if he leaves Real Madrid

Raphael Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2015

Spain

Raphael Varane would favour a move to the Premier League if he leaves Real Madrid this summer. Manchester United are long-term admirers of the World Cup winner and have the financial muscle to launch a move for the centre-back. (AS)

Zinedine Zidane plans to analyse his Real Madrid squad before sanctioning a move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer. The Belgian wants to move to the Bernabeu and the club are ready to launch a move if given the green light by the French coach. (Marca)

Karim Benzema is unlikely to leave the Bernabeu this summer. The French striker has come under criticism during his 10 years in Spain but has a strong advocate at Real Madrid in Zidane, who said on Sunday: "Karim is a player at this club and I do not think it's going to change." (Marca)

Karim Benzema has netted three times in as many games since Zinedine Zidane's return

If Varane departs, Real Madrid would attempt to bring Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the Spanish capital. A fee in excess of £100m would be required to sign the 27-year-old, however. (AS)

Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer target Nicolas Tagliafico would prefer a move to Spain this summer. The Ajax left-back has also been linked with clubs in Italy but favours a switch to La Liga as he wouldn't have to learn a new language. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are set to step up their interest in Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech. The Bundesliga club held preliminary talks with the Dutch side earlier this month over a move for the 26-year-old. (Sport)

Italy

Luciano Spalletti explained his decision to leave Mauro Icardi out of the Inter squad after their 1-0 defeat to Lazio. "He could've played 30 minutes, maybe even a half, but that's not the point," Spalletti said. "Negotiating to get him to pull on the Inter shirt… it's humiliating. Do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?" (Sky Sport Italia)

Mauro Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy earlier this season

Juventus are working hard to ensure Moise Kean, who scored the winner against Empoli at the weekend, signs a new contract with the Serie A leaders. The 19-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2020. (Tuttosport)

France

Marseille will find it difficult to keep Mario Balotelli at the club beyond this season if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. The Italian striker joined the Ligue 1 side in January but only signed a contract until the end of the current campaign. (L'Equipe)

Mario Balotelli scored twice for Marseille on Saturday

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain. "I've had the opportunity to sign with a French club in the past but I cannot say anything more... reports my wife did not want to go to Paris? I have not heard anything stupid. That had nothing to do with it." (Telefoot)

Germany

Lewandowski, meanwhile, admits he could end his career with Bayern. The 30-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid in the past but has a contract until 2021 in Germany and admits: "I can very well imagine staying longer." (Kicker)

Holland

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will join Barcelona this summer. The two clubs have agreed a deal for the 19-year-old who will follow in team-mate Frenkie de Jong's footsteps by swapping Amsterdam for the Camp Nou. (De Telegraaf)