Charlie Nicholas v Jeff Stelling: Super 6 predictions with £250k up for grabs

Chelsea v Brighton

What Charlie had to say?

I watched Brighton at the weekend and thought they were really poor. They have a little bit of work to do yet and cannot rely on Cardiff's results. I don't think they will get anything from this one. Regarding Chelsea, why is Eden Hazard on the bench? Chelsea are in there and they are hanging about - from this game they can reach the top four.

Sarri needs the Chelsea performances to start matching the results

Gonzalo Higuain is struggling but I think Maurizio Sarri will stick with him. Hazard has to start and Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been playing well now too. Defensively, they are poor, and the manager is under pressure but they will win as Brighton are struggling.

Charlie's prediction: 2-0

Jeff's prediction: 1-1

Manchester City v Cardiff

What Charlie had to say?

Poor Cardiff. Everything seems to go against you when you are down there at the bottom. As soon as they open up, City could punish them badly due to Cardiff needing something from this fixture. Would you accept a hit and go defensive and rest some players? Could you perhaps try and get away with a 2-0 or 3-0 defeat. I don't think it will go down to goal difference at the bottom.

Manchester City are clinical, ruthless and they won't miss a beat - they have the chance to go back to the top of the table, yet they may take their foot off the gas with bigger games looming in April. Raheem Sterling will get a brace. I would slightly sway towards Sterling for the Player of the Year award, although I see the importance of Virgil van Dijk in the selection process too.

Charlie Nicholas expects Sterling to be among the goalscorers at the Etihad

Charlie's prediction: 4-0

Jeff's prediction: 3-0

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

What Charlie had to say?

I think Crystal Palace are a dangerous side. For me they are safe, but that can add an extra threat with the freedom to play and express themselves, especially coming to Tottenham. The glamour and emotion of Tottenham getting this new stadium means there will be tension. You want to get off to the perfect start but the stadium is irrelevant if you do not win football matches. They have to get the top four and this is a must-win match for Mauricio Pochettino and his team. The Champions League is a possibility. These things sometimes don't go to plan.

Tottenham need to be careful not to play the occasion

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend will not give Tottenham an easy night, but I think Tottenham will nick it - this will be won in the last 10 minutes though and will be an awkward night. People are expecting a big night and big celebrations but it doesn't always happen like that. Heung-min Son may get a start and if he does I think he will get the match-winner.

Charlie's Prediction: 2-1

Jeff's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Hearts

What Charlie had to say?

After what happened with the suspensions and everything that will be coming their way, Rangers will have to respond and make sure they cement second place. There is a lot of fight at Hearts and they will frustrate Rangers quite a bit. Jermain Defoe will get a start I think and he will score in this one.

Rangers will be without the suspended Alfredo Morelos when Hearts visit Ibrox

Charlie's prediction: 1-0

Jeff's prediction: 2-0

St Mirren v Celtic

What Charlie had to say?

Adrenaline will be high after the old Firm as Celtic travel to St Mirren

The adrenaline rush will be there after the Old Firm win and the title is all but in the bag now. Celtic have injury problems but they will see it through, although St Mirren can be dangerous on their day.

Charlie's prediction: 0-2

Jeff's prediction: 0-3

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

What Charlie had to say?

The new Hibernian manager has done well and got some decent results, as well as getting them back into the top six. Kilmarnock are in the top three and can be very awkward to play against but I cannot separate these two.

Hibernian are unbeaten in six (W5, D1) as they welcome Kilmarnock

Charlie's prediction: 1-1

Jeff's prediction: 1-1