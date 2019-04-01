Chris Burke signs Kilmarnock extension until summer of 2020

Chris Burke has committed to Kilmarnock for another season

Chris Burke has signed a contract extension with Kilmarnock that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2020.

The 35-year-old has been a key player for Steve Clarke's side this season, scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Burke, who has seven caps for Scotland, joined Kilmarnock from Ross County in the summer of 2017.

He previously had spells with Rangers, Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

Kilmarnock leapfrogged Aberdeen into third place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 5-0 victory over Hamilton at Rugby Park on Saturday.