Manchester United should build around Marcus Rashford, says Andy Cole

Marcus Rashford must be the focal point of Manchester United teams for years to come, according to Andy Cole.

England international Rashford marked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment as United manager with a goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Watford.

The strike continued Rashford's renaissance since Solskjaer took charge at Old Trafford, and Cole believes future United teams have to be built around the 20-year-old.

"Rashford has got all of the ability in the world but you could tell his confidence was waning under the previous manager, it was getting lower and lower," he told Monday Night Football.

"Ole has gone in there and said to him 'we all know how good you are, just believe in yourself', and he's done that.

"When Rashford first came into the team we all knew what he could do. He kind of went away from that a little but know he's back doing what he's good at."

Asked if Solskjaer should build teams around Rashford, Cole added: "He's a baby, of course you can.

"He came out the other day and said he was prepared to sign a new contract, so he's telling everyone he wants to stay not only for the short haul but the long haul.

"You've got to build your team around the local boys, I was fortunate to do that in my time at Manchester United. Rashford will be one of the mainstays at the football club."

Cole played alongside Solskjaer at United through five trophy-laden seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The pair scored vitals goals in United's famous Treble season in 1998/99, with Cole scoring the goal that clinched the Premier League before Solskjaer's winner in the Champions League final.

Cole believes Solskjaer deserved to be appointed manager at Old Trafford on a permanent basis and is confident he can restore the club's glory days.

"I'm buzzing for Ole," he said. "Since he's come in he's been fantastic, he got the results he's needed and got the players playing, which is the most important thing.

Cole played alongside Solskjaer for five seasons at Old Trafford

"He's already achieved this season, coming in the way he did and dealing with things the way he has. Everyone is talking about Manchester United finishing in the top four, no one was talking about that in December. That speaks volumes.

"The job is going to be very tough, just as it has since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. But Ole is a Manchester United man, that's really important. He understands the players, the club's ethos. Fingers crossed for next season."