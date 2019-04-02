European paper round-up: Philippe Coutinho a Manchester United and Chelsea target

Philippe Coutinho has started back-to-back La Liga games only once since the start of February

A round-up of Tuesday's European back pages, as Chelsea and Man Utd reportedly chase £110m-rated Philippe Coutinho.

So, with that in mind, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Barcelona are willing to let Philippe Coutinho leave the Camp Nou for around £110m this summer. The Brazilian is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea, and would reportedly favour a return to the Premier League. (Sport)

Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid's top transfer target but the Spanish club accept it will be almost impossible to sign him from PSG this summer. Los Blancos will, instead, focus their efforts on bringing in Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba. (AS)

Real Madrid admit signing Kylian Mbappe will be difficult this summer

The future of 13 Real Madrid players remains uncertain, with Zinedine Zidane spending the final two months of the season assessing his squad. The high-profile stars who could depart this summer include Gareth Bale, Raphael Varane and Keylor Navas. (Marca)

Chelsea have moved ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. However, Barcelona remain the frontrunners to sign the Serbian star. (Marca)

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is Zidane's first-choice to replace Varane if the World Cup winner departs. However, Real president Florentino Perez is an admirer of Atletico Madrid defender José Gimenez, who has a £90m buyout clause. (AS)

Kalidou Koulibaly has been with Napoli since 2014

Italy

Inter Milan are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi a new contract that will see his buyout clause reduced from £100m for foreign clubs to £50m. The Argentine hasn't played for the Serie A side since February after being stripped of the captaincy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus star Douglas Costa is expected to leave Turin this summer and five clubs are interested in the winger. Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will all pursue the Brazilian. (Tuttosport)

Roma legend Francesco Totti is in line to become the club's new technical director and he would like former team-mate and current captain Daniele De Rossi to take over as coach if he retires in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Francesco Totti played 786 times for Roma across 24 years

Portugal

Jose Mourinho says Sporting star Bruno Fernandes and Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix can't be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. "It's ridiculous to compare, no matter how much talent they have. But they are two great players with great talent, and can play for big clubs." (A Bola)

Scouts from Paris Saint-Germain will be in attendance to watch Felix during Benfica's clash with Sporting tomorrow (Wednesday) night. The 19-year-old has a £100m release clause in his contract. (Record)

France

Having missed out on Marc Overmars and Monchi, Arsenal will attempt to make Marseille's Andoni Zubizarreta their new sporting director this summer. The Spaniard is supposedly tempted by a switch to the Gunners. (L'Équipe)