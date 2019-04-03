Paris Saint-Germain target Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane: European Paper Talk

Could Raphael Varane be moving to Paris this summer?

With the end of the 2018/19 season rapidly approaching, clubs across Europe will be drawing up shortlists and analysing players ahead of the summer transfer window.

So, with that in mind, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is Paris Saint-Germain's first-choice defensive target as the Ligue 1 leaders view him as the long-term replacement for club captain Thiago Silva, who is out of contract in 2020. (AS)

Rayo Vallecano's Esteban Aparicio and Rayo Majadahonda's Fernando Delgado are wanted by Real Madrid. The striker and midfielder, both 17 years old, are seen as potential signings for the club's Juvenil squad. (Marca)

Manchester City are prepared to pay Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo's £60m buyout clause this summer. Pep Guardiola believes the 22-year-old has similar qualities to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets. (Onda Cero)

Jean-Clair Todibo, who joined Barcelona in January from Toulouse, is likely to join Ajax on loan this summer as part of the deal that takes Matthijs de Ligt to the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Nicolo Barella is a reported target for Cagliari

Scouts from Arsenal were in attendance to watch Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella against Juventus. The Gunners consider the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is joining Juve this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara will today hold contract talks with Nicolo Zaniolo's representatives. The Serie A club want to build their team around a group of Italians and will also target Barella, as well as Sandro Tonali and Andrea Belotti this summer. (La Repubblica)

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is wanted by Napoli. The Serie A side believe the Uruguayan is the ideal replacement for Marek Hamsik and Jorginho. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Marco Reus could stay until the end of his career, according to Borussia Dortmund's CEO

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes Marco Reus will remain with the club until the end of his career. "That is neither a wish nor a dream, it will happen. Marco is captain, this is his team. Borussia is more than just an employer to him." (Sport Bild)

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Marco Rose has agreed to take charge of Borussia Monchengladbach this summer. The club's current coach Dieter Hecking has already agreed to leave at the end of the campaign. (Bild)

France

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has a gentleman's agreement with Nabil Fekir that the attacking midfielder can leave the club in the summer. The France international was a Liverpool and Chelsea transfer target last summer. (L'Equipe)