Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci claims comments about Moise Kean were misunderstood

Leonardo Bonucci caused controversy with his post-match comments

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has moved to clarify controversial comments he made in the wake of racist abuse suffered by his team-mate Moise Kean.

Kean was subjected to racist abuse, including monkey chants, from the stands as the Serie A leaders won 2-0 at Cagliari on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old took a stance of defiance after scoring a late second goal as he stood arms aloft in response to the chants.

0:30 Moise Kean took a stance of defiance to the racist abuse he received against Cagliari after scoring in a 2-0 win for Juventus Moise Kean took a stance of defiance to the racist abuse he received against Cagliari after scoring in a 2-0 win for Juventus

Bonucci provoked outrage by suggesting after the match that Kean was wrong for provoking the home fans.

He said: "There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise [Matuidi] heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have celebrated like that, and the Curva (stand) should not have reacted that way."

Giorgio Chiellini (second left) attempts to calm down Blaise Matuidi (second right) who reacted after Cagliari's fans throwed bottles towards Moise Kean

England international Raheem Sterling labelled Bonucci's remarks "laughable" on Wednesday, while Yaya Toure called them "a disgrace".

Bonucci claims he was misunderstood and says he condemns racism in all its forms.

The Italy international wrote on Instagram: "After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings.

"Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

"Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic.

"I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood."