Juventus' Moise Kean stands defiant in face of racist abuse at Cagliari

Moise Kean responds to racist chants after scoring against Cagliari

Juventus forward Moise Kean was subjected to racist abuse from the stands as the Serie A leaders won 2-0 at Cagliari, but the 19-year-old took a stance of defiance after scoring a late second goal.

The Italy international was abused all night by sections of the home support, with monkey chants aimed at him, but had the final say by netting Juve's second goal with five minutes left.

The teenager stood at the post, his arms aloft in response to the chants.

Juventus players, led by captain Giorgio Chiellini, protested to referee Piero Giacomelli, who was also in conversations with both managers.

Cagliari skipper Luca Ceppitelli went over to the fans behind the goal, appealing for the chants to stop, while France midfielder Blaise Matuidi appeared to gesture to manager Massimiliano Allegri he should take his players off.

Joao Cancelo comforts Kean after the final whistle

When play did continue, an announcement went out over the public address system to highlight the issue, which was greeted by more jeers from some home supporters before the final whistle came after five minutes of added time.

The incident came eight days after England players were subjected to racist abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro and on the day UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insisted referees would be told to be "brave" and halt matches to stamp out such abuse from "loud, aggressive and primitive" people.

Kean, whose goal added to Leonardo Bonucci's towering header in the 22nd minute, was handed a start by Allegri at the Sardegna Arena with Mario Mandzukic laid low by illness

He had impressed when finding the net against both Finland and Liechtenstein for Italy, before then following it up with the winner over Empoli after coming off the bench.