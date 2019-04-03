Tottenham new stadium the 'world's best' says Mauricio Pochettino on special homecoming

Mauricio Pochettino hailed Tottenham's new ground as the "best stadium in the world" after a perfect homecoming against Crystal Palace.

Returning to a more familiar part of north London 689 days after leaving their old White Hart Lane home, 59,000 fans enjoyed what they saw as Pochettino's team saw off Palace 2-0 with goals from Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen.

And Spurs' first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was commemorated with a stunning opening ceremony, climaxing with a spectacular firework display.

"It's a special moment, a special night. I feel and believe it is the best stadium in the world," Pochettino said.

"We knew the game was going to be difficult and tough. You don't know how we're going to react but, playing the way we played in the first half, we were going to score.

"I'm pleased for [chairman] Daniel Levy because of this fantastic project and I dedicate that victory to him.

"The emotion was amazing from the beginning. To win was so important to us. Today we touched the glory. Now we need to touch the glory of lifting trophies. Now is the start of a chapter. We close one chapter and open another chapter and bring victory to our fans."

Spurs moved back above Arsenal into third with six games remaining.

With four of their remaining six Premier League games at home, Pochettino's men will be hoping that it will help them over the line in their bid for a fourth successive Champions League qualification.

The manager is confident they'll see the job through.

"I am so confident that we are going to get the top four in the end," he said.

"I believe in my players. I trust them.

"I think this group of players and this group of staff and of course everyone in every department of this club deserves to be in the Champions League at the end of the season because we work so hard to deliver it.

"Of course it's true there is a lot of work to do. We are competing with big clubs that invest a lot of money. We are competing with different tools, but we have the belief and today we have our new home. The fans were amazing."