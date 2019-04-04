Police and FA investigate racism after County Cup final abandoned

Leicestershire Police and the FA are investigating after alleged racist abuse of a player

Leicestershire Police and the FA are investigating after a County Cup final was abandoned on Wednesday when fighting broke out between players and supporters following alleged racist abuse of a player.

Leicestershire and Rutland County FA have asked for witnesses to come forward after players from FC Wymeswold walked off the pitch 78 minutes into their match against Cosby United at the local's FA's Holmes Park headquarters.

The fixture descended into chaos when fighting broke out after alleged racist comments from a spectator towards Wymeswold striker Linford Harris.

After the game, Harris tweeted: "So sorry to witness and suffer such racism in this day and age, thanks everyone for the support. Appreciate everyone standing behind me. WE ARE ALL EQUAL #SayNoToRacism."

Cosby United rebuffed allegations that the spectator accused was a follower of their club. They released a statement saying: "Following last night's abandonment, the club will support the FA in any way possible.

"This club does not condone racism. Comments/abuse made to the club overnight that the individual is a Cosby supporter are wide of the mark.

"Good luck to @FCWymeswold for the rest of the season."



Leicestershire FA confirmed they have begun an investigation. Referee Paul Roberts and his match officials will all be giving statements.