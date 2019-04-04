Tottenham interested in Victor Camarasa: European Paper Talk

Victor Camarasa is currently on loan at Cardiff from Real Betis

With the end of the 2018/19 season rapidly approaching, clubs across Europe will be drawing up shortlists and analysing players ahead of the summer transfer window.

So, with that in mind, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League side to register their interest in Victor Camarasa, who is on loan at Cardiff City from Real Betis. The Spanish midfielder has a £20m release clause in his contract and is also wanted by West Ham and Leicester. (Marca)

Keylor Navas says he will leave Real Madrid this summer if Zinedine Zidane no longer wants him at the Bernabeu. "If the coach tells me to go, that's what I'm going to do," the Costa Rican goalkeeper said. (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund striker Alexander Isak is a Barcelona transfer target. The 19-year-old Sweden international is currently on loan at Willem II and has scored ten goals in ten games, which has piqued the interest of the La Liga leaders. (Mundo Deportivo)

Could Eusebio Di Francesco be set to take over at Sevilla?

Former Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is a candidate to take charge at Sevilla. The Italian worked with Monchi, the club's sporting director, in Serie A and the pair could reunite this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jeison Murillo will return to Valencia and Thomas Vermaelen will leave Barcelona this summer with the club hopeful of having Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Matthijs de Ligt as their four centre-backs next season. (Sport)

Italy

Tottenham have joined the race for Juventus winger Douglas Costa. The Brazilian is expected to leave the Serie A side this summer and is also a PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United transfer target. (Tuttosport)

Douglas Costa could be on his way out of Juventus this summer

Juventus may use Brazilian left-back Rogerio, who is valued at around £20m, as a makeweight in a deal for either de Ligt or Benfica defender Ruben Dias. (Tuttosport)

Mario Mandzukic has signed a new deal with Juventus which will keep him at the club until 2021. The Croatian's previous deal expired at the end of next season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund have held preliminary talks with Hoffenheim regarding a summer deal for Nico Schulz. The wing-back, who can also play at full-back, would cost around £17m. (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Roger Schmidt has distanced himself from the Schalke job. The German coach is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan and says he wants to see out his contract, which runs until the end of this year. (Bild)

Renato Sanches has struggled for game time at Bayern Munich

Renato Sanches says Bayern Munich coach Nico Kovac hasn't explained to him why he hasn't featured for the first team in almost a month. "The coach does not tell me why I do not play," he said after the German side's DFB Pokel win against Heidenheim. (Bild)

France

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Adrien Rabiot that will see the French midfielder join the La Liga side when his Paris-Saint Germain contract expires in the summer. (Canal+)

Laurent Blanc, Patrick Vieira and Christophe Galtier are on the shortlist to replace Bruno Genesio at Lyon this summer. The OL coach was set to sign a new contract but a downturn in results has put his future in doubt. (L'Equipe)