Charlie Nicholas v Jeff Stelling: Super 6 predictions with £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250,000!

Charlie Nicholas offers his Super 6 selections for this coming week of action, with £250,000 up for grabs for six correct scorelines.

Jeff Stelling has given away his £250k just once in the last 40 game weeks. That being said, he has paid out more than £2.25m since the Super 6 rounds started this season.

Charlie Nicholas is here to give his predictions ahead of another Super 6 round. Can you land the jackpot prize? Just predict the correct scorelines from the three Premier League matches and three Sky Bet Championship fixtures to win.

Charlie may have lost out to Jeff in Round 53, but he certainly had his revenge through the week, registering 15 points from four correct results and one correct scoreline as opposed to Jeff's eight points

Like Charlie, you can go head to head with Jeff in the 'challenge Jeff' feature with Super 6, in which 10 people will win £500 in cash if they can record a higher score than Jeff. If you can outnumber the Soccer Saturday host, then you will be entered into the random prize draw.

Bournemouth v Burnley

What's Charlie had to say?

Bournemouth are always good to watch at home. Burnley are scrapping for their lives and cannot blink an eye, along with Southampton. You cannot just sit there and hope that Cardiff do not win or pick up results. You have to win and stretch the difference between you and the drop zone.

Bournemouth are the attractive side here but the sheer work and heart of Burnley will get something. I think Ashley Barnes will be a big threat in this one.

Ashley Barnes will be pivotal for Burnley at the Vitality Stadium

Charlie's prediction: 1-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 34.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley (11/2 with Sky Bet) - 18.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 17.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

So'ton vs Liverpool Live on

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley

Jeff's prediction: 2-0

Huddersfield v Leicester

What's Charlie had to say?

Leicester are rejuvenated in the fact Brendan Rodgers has brought in a feel-good factor. He has given care and attention to those who may not like the style, but he will be telling the youngsters that he can and will improve them. Youri Tielemans is a very good player and fits into the system well. Wilfred Ndidi will improve a lot. Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy are the foot soldiers in this team with Kasper Schmeichel. Those three, minus Maguire, have won the Premier League and can be there for a long time if they want to be. They will give Brendan the time and it is no surprise Vardy and James Maddison are scoring.

Brendan Rodgers is getting the best out of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison since his arrival

It is a bit like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. It's as though who they have somebody who they identify with. Huddersfield are planning for next year and they will turn out with good vocal support as always, but Leicester will see them off.

Charlie's prediction: 1-3

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Huddersfield 0-2 Leicester (7/1 with Sky Bet) - 45.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Huddersfield 1-2 Leicester (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 23.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Huddersfield 1-3 Leicester (14/1 with Sky Bet) - 8.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Everton vs Arsenal Live on

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield

Leicester 3-0 Huddersfield

Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester

Jeff's prediction: 1-2

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

What's Charlie had to say?

Both are safe now for me.

I don't know about Crystal Palace in midweek. Maybe they got caught in the emotion of Tottenham's new stadium but Wilfried Zaha didn't turn up. They have vastly improved, as has their goalscoring record away from home. Michy Batshuayi has performed.

I have been praising Rafael Benitez for a few weeks but he went to Arsenal and sat in a bunker all night. In the first 15-20 minutes they could see Arsenal were vulnerable. Ayoze Perez and Miguel Almiron's work involved tracking back, while Salomon Rondon was feeding off scraps. I think they should open up, be adventurous and give the fans a treat. They should let the attackers go and enjoy themselves while being solid at the back. If they win this, they are almost done and dusted, so I am expecting this to be an open match. This could be a very good game to watch.

Nicholas is urging Rafael Benitez to be more attacking as they welcome Crystal Palace

Charlie's prediction: 3-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 27.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Newcastle 1-1 Crystal Palace (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 25.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (13/2 with Sky Bet) - 13 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace

Jeff's prediction: 2-0

Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa

What's Charlie had to say?

Steve Bruce comes up against his old team. What a cracking week this is in the Sky Bet Championship. If I was to get one of the Championship games this weekend, this would be the one I would want. Aston Villa are going well at the moment. They have looked stronger at the back since Tyrone Mings has come in.

If Bruce and Sheffield Wednesday win this, they are right in the mix. He has not lost a game since he took on the role. He has kicked them into action and they could sneak into the play-offs from nowhere. This is a test for them though - Villa are dangerous and Tammy Abraham has a galloping stride as well as being good in the air. I cannot separate the two and Bruce will be cautious defensively. He may well go for it but this will be a cracking game. 2-2

Could Tammy Abraham and Villa end Sheffield Wednesday's unbeaten run?

Charlie's prediction: 2-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Aston Villa (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 28 per cent of Super 6 players.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Aston Villa (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Aston Villa (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 10.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Norwich vs QPR Live on

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Jeff's prediction: 1-0

Millwall v West Brom

What Charlie had to say?

Millwall can agitate teams and possess an undeniable work-rate. There is no reason for West Brom to hire a manager at the moment but I do not think they will take James Shan on like they did with Darren Moore. When you have Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez, you know there is goals within your side.

James Shan has been in temporary charge of West Brom

You have to work your socks off against Millwall and match them in the competition, and I think West Brom will do that. They are waiting for a slip-up from Sheffield United or Leeds.

Charlie's prediction: 1-3

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Millwall 1-2 West Brom (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 34.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Millwall 0-2 West Brom (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 15.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Millwall 1-1 West Brom (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

West Brom 2-0 Millwall

Millwall 2-0 West Brom

Millwall 1-1 West Brom

Jeff's prediction: 2-1

Birmingham v Leeds

What Charlie had to say?

This is another cracking game. Birmingham have been penalised and they should have won against West Brom last week. Three weeks ago they were still in the play-off situation and the manager has done a great job, but they have to get through this mess they are in. The reality is that they are still awkward to beat.

You hope that for Leeds' sake that when they are playing away from home it can ease the tension a bit when it drops off from the emotion of the crowd. They can get caught up in the emotion and the crowd, but now they need the calm heads. They have the youngsters and the defensive players, but where is the calm head in amongst this? That is just what they need right now, but the feeling is of getting the job done and nothing more. Birmingham have lost momentum and Leeds are gathering momentum, so I think Leeds will get there.

Pablo Hernandez was the star of the show once more against Millwall

Charlie's prediction: 1-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Birmingham 1-2 Leeds (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 30.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

Birmingham 0-2 Leeds (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 25.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

Birmingham 1-3 Leeds (16/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Leeds 1-2 Birmingham

Birmingham 1-0 Leeds

Leeds 2-0 Birmingham

Jeff's prediction: 1-1