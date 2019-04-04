WATCH: Bayern Munich in nine-goal thriller with Heidenheim

2:20 Bayern Munich survived a mighty scare in the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, scraping past second-tier Heidenheim 5-4 with a late Robert Lewandowski penalty Bayern Munich survived a mighty scare in the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, scraping past second-tier Heidenheim 5-4 with a late Robert Lewandowski penalty

Bayern Munich survived a mighty scare in the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, scraping past second-tier Heidenheim 5-4 with a late Robert Lewandowski penalty.

An easy evening seemed to be on the cards for the 18-time winners when Leon Goretzka headed in a Joshua Kimmich corner after just 12 minutes.

However, moments later, Niklas Sule was sent off for a tackle on Heidenheim's Robert Andrich - referee Guido Winkmann initially showed a yellow card, but changed his mind after a VAR review.

The visitors turned the game on its head and went into the break 2-1 up thanks to Robert Glatzel's header and a cool finish from Marc Schnatterer.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac brought on Lewandowski at half-time, and three goals in 12 second-half minutes from Thomas Muller, Lewandowski himself, and Serge Gnabry appeared to put Bayern back in charge.

But Heidenheim were not finished - Glatzel completed a hat-trick with a first time shot and a nerveless penalty to make it 4-4.

Then, six minutes from time, Heidenheim defender Marnon Busch was penalised for handball, and Lewandowski put Bayern into the last four from the spot.

