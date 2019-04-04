Frank Lampard says Mason Mount could move to RB Leipzig but backs Chelsea and England future

Mason Mount bagged a goal and assist as Derby beat Rotherham on Saturday

Frank Lampard says RB Leipzig's interest in Derby's Mason Mount is "his call" but backs the player to shine for Chelsea and England in the future.

Mount returned from injury on Saturday, helping Derby to a 6-1 win over Rotherham with a goal and assist as the club battle for a spot in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and a shot at Premier League promotion.

The 20-year-old midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, has five goals and four assists in 27 Championship games for Derby this season and has now attracted interest from Leipzig, who are currently third in the Bundesliga.

Mason Mount won back-to-back FA Youth Cups at Chelsea

Asked if Mount should follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund and consider a move to Leipzig, Lampard said: "That's his call.

"It depends how Chelsea see it and how he sees it. It depends what is the best plan for him. What we can say is that the year he's had - he's had a great year which has put him one big step up the ladder.

"I think he can be a top player. I know that's a broad statement, he's already been in an England squad but I believe he'll go back to Chelsea and be a big player for Chelsea. I know that's his dream.

"He'll play for his country I hope, because he has all the attributes on and off the pitch. He's a delight to work with, as all the players have been this season."

3:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Rotherham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Rotherham

Derby return to Championship action when they travel to Brentford on Saturday and Lampard hopes that Mount's return can inspire the rest of his squad.

"It was hugely important (to have him back)," Lampard added. "There's no doubt teams miss their top players because of what they give and he also rubs off on others.

"It was his first game back (from injury) so I think he'll get even better. His energy, quality and brightness - finding balls between the lines and playing the ball forward quickly certainly sets the tone for us.

"I think other players up there game around him for that."