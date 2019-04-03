Sky Bet Championship stats March XI: Pablo Hernandez, Tammy Abraham and Emi Buendia feature

Pablo Hernandez, Tammy Abraham and Emi Buendia have all made the WhoScored.com Sky Bet Championship Team of the Month for March

Another entertaining month of the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season is behind us and here is the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month for March…

Goalkeeper: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) - 7.28

After a bitterly disappointing start to the month, Johnstone played a pivotal role in West Brom's turnaround, keeping clean sheets against Swansea and Brentford and producing the most saves (27) in the league.

Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds) - 7.56

With 12 points from five games Leeds climbed back into the top two and Ayling was instrumental from right-back. The captain registered four assists in March alone, having failed to manage a single one all season previous, and scored a decisive goal as Leeds came from behind to beat Millwall.

Centre-back: Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) - 7.87

Playing an important role for Chris Wilder's side both in and out of possession, O'Connell scored once and assisted another. He was a rock at the back too as the Blades kept four consecutive clean sheets before suffering a first defeat in 11 games against Bristol City.

Centre-back: Adam Webster (Bristol City) - 7.70

On the opposing side to O'Connell as the Robins kept their play-off prospects alive, Webster enjoyed another strong month for Lee Johnson's men. The defender scored against former club Ipswich and won the second most aerial duels per game (10) in the league last month.

Left-back: Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) - 7.29

Keeping his place from February's team of the month, there aren't many more reliable full-backs in the Championship than Stevens, who won 18 tackles and completed nine dribbles in five appearances.

Right midfield: Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) - 7.87

22-year-old Buendia - like McGinn - has unquestionably been one of the signings of the season in the Championship and seems to improve with every month. The Argentine added three goals and two assists to his commendable tallies in March, while no player created more chances (15).

Central midfield: John McGinn (Aston Villa) - 8.40

While Jack Grealish's return to action sparked a 100 per cent record in March for Villa, McGinn's comeback from suspension was arguably even more decisive as the Scot continues to prove one of the signings of the season. Despite only starting three matches, no player had a direct hand in more goals than the midfielder, with three for himself and a further two assists.

Central midfield: Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) - 8.09

With West Brom's automatic-promotion hopes getting slimmer, James Shan recalled Chris Brunt to the Baggies midfield and the interim boss has been repaid in kind. The Northern Ireland international's return coincided with three straight wins, with Brunt chipping in with one goal, two assists and 11 tackles in that time.

Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford) - 7.55

Continuing a trend of astute pick-ups in the summer, Benrahma keeps his place from the February team on the left flank. The Algerian scored in wins over QPR and Middlesbrough, taking him to nine league goals for the season and completed more dribbles (17) than any other player, while no one attempted more shots (20).

No 10: Pablo Hernandez (Leeds) - 8.11

Taking his tally to 12 goals for the season, Hernandez scored five in March alone as Leeds continued their promotion push. The Spaniard has been a decisive influence all season and created 11 chances and completed 12 dribbles last month.

Striker: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) - 7.34

It wasn't a particularly prolific month for strikers in the Championship but Abraham continued his pursuit for the Golden Boot with goals against Derby and Blackburn, adding an assist against the former and firing off 16 shots in total.