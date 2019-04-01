Adam Smith
Championship Power Rankings: Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez top
Hernandez top, ahead of Aston Villa's John McGinn and Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia
Leeds United forward Pablo Hernandez has topped the Power Rankings this week.
The Spaniard scored either side of the break to secure three crucial points in the hunt for automatic promotion during a 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Millwall, with team-mate Luke Ayling (No 4) netting a 71st-minute leveller.
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn (No 2) was involved in both goals during a 2-1 victory against Blackburn, with the Villans holding fifth spot in the Championship table - one point ahead of Derby, having played one game more than the Rams.
League leaders Norwich maintained their win streak at Middlesbrough with Onel Hernandez (No 7) scoring the decisive goal, while team-mates Emiliano Buendia (No 3) and Kenny McLean (No 6) retained top-10 standings.
Rotherham's Semi Ajayo topped the chart before the break but slipped five places after the Millers were thrashed 6-1 at Derby, while Sheffield Wednesday right-back Dominic Iorfa (No 8) edged into the top 10 after a goalless stalemate at Stoke.
West Brom's Chris Brunt (No 9) assisted Dwight Gayle's first-half leveller during a 3-2 win over Birmingham at the Hawthorns - the visitors' first game since plummeting down the Championship table after receiving a nine-point deduction.
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.
Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.
