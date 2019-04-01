Championship Power Rankings: Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez top

Leeds United forward Pablo Hernandez has topped the Power Rankings this week.

The Spaniard scored either side of the break to secure three crucial points in the hunt for automatic promotion during a 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Millwall, with team-mate Luke Ayling (No 4) netting a 71st-minute leveller.

3:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Millwall Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Millwall

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn (No 2) was involved in both goals during a 2-1 victory against Blackburn, with the Villans holding fifth spot in the Championship table - one point ahead of Derby, having played one game more than the Rams.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Blackburn Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Blackburn

League leaders Norwich maintained their win streak at Middlesbrough with Onel Hernandez (No 7) scoring the decisive goal, while team-mates Emiliano Buendia (No 3) and Kenny McLean (No 6) retained top-10 standings.

4:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich

Rotherham's Semi Ajayo topped the chart before the break but slipped five places after the Millers were thrashed 6-1 at Derby, while Sheffield Wednesday right-back Dominic Iorfa (No 8) edged into the top 10 after a goalless stalemate at Stoke.

3:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Rotherham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Rotherham

West Brom's Chris Brunt (No 9) assisted Dwight Gayle's first-half leveller during a 3-2 win over Birmingham at the Hawthorns - the visitors' first game since plummeting down the Championship table after receiving a nine-point deduction.

4:23 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Birmingham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Birmingham

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

