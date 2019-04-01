EFL Essential Stats: Misfiring Brentford and QPR's slide

Steve McClaren was sacked as QPR boss on Monday

From another blank for Brentford to QPR's costly defeat for Steve McClaren, we pick out five stats from the weekend's action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Misfiring Brentford

Brentford have failed to score with any of their last 57 shots in the Championship. It has been 287 minutes since Said Benrahma's goal in the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on March 9. They went on to have a further two attempts in that game, and have subsequently fired three consecutive blanks, including at the weekend against Wigan.

Brentford last three results Date Opponent Result Attempts On target Mar 12 Sheff Utd (a) L 0-2 29 5 Mar 16 West Brom (h) L 0-1 13 7 Mar 30 Wigan (a) D 0-0 13 1

Their recent form in front of goal can be seen as indicative of their season, as they are one of the top sides in terms of creating chances, but languish in mid-table when it comes to their conversion rate:

Brentford in Championship this season Stat Total Champ rank Shots 579 2nd On target 204 2nd Chances created 459 2nd Conversion rate 10.4% 12th

Stoke's run of 0-0s

Stoke were held to a goalless draw by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and have now drawn each of their last four league games 0-0. That makes them the first side to be involved in four consecutive goalless draws in England's top four divisions since Arsenal in February 2009.

Stoke drew their fourth league game in a row 0-0 when they played Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

They had never previously been involved in more than two successive 0-0 draws in the league.

Over the past four games, Stoke have managed just six shots on target, failing to have a single one in either away game in this run.

QPR's slide under McClaren

QPR were four points outside of the play-offs at the turn of the year, but now find themselves closer to the relegation places (eight points) than the top six (15 points) thanks to a run of one win from 14 Championship games in 2019 (three draws, ten defeats). No side in the EFL have taken fewer points this calendar year than the Hoops' six.

The streak cost boss Steve McClaren his job but, despite their dismal current run, only three sides (Leeds, Brentford and Norwich) have had more attempts on goal than QPR this year, and 12 sides (including leaders Norwich) have faced more shots in 2019.

Derby hit Rotherham for six

Derby's 6-1 win over Rotherham on Saturday was the first time they have scored six or more goals in a league game since April 1996.

On the last occasion they did so, when beating Tranmere 6-2 in the second tier, they were promoted to the Premier League that season, finishing as runners-up to Sunderland.

Duo on stunning run in League One

The two longest current unbeaten runs in England's top four divisions belong to League One pair Luton and Barnsley.

Luton are on a club-record 27 league games unbeaten as their march towards a return to the second tier after a 12-year absence seems unassailable.

If Barnsley can avoid defeat in their next league game at mid-table Burton on Saturday, they will equal their club-record of 21 league games unbeaten, previously set in Division 3 North in 1934.

Tranmere's surge into League Two play-offs

Following Tranmere's 2-1 defeat at home to Northampton on February 5 - which was their third straight league defeat - they found themselves eight points adrift of the play-off places with 16 games remaining. Rovers have since gone on a nine-game unbeaten run, which has included seven clean sheets, to move to within four points of automatic promotion, and holding a seven-point cushion over eighth-placed Colchester.

Tranmere have won their last 7 league games in succession, their longest run of wins in England's top four divisions since nine-in-a-row between Feb-Mar 1990.