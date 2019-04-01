Steve McClaren sacked by QPR following defeat to Bolton

Steve McClaren was sacked by QPR after a defeat to Bolton

Steve McClaren has been sacked by QPR after less than 11 months in charge of the club.

McClaren's departure comes after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers left the club 17th in the Sky Bet Championship - eight points above the relegation places.

"Making a decision such as this is never easy, particularly when you are talking about someone as professional and dedicated as Steve," QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said.

"We are grateful to him for all his efforts during his time with us. It is well documented that we are in a period of transition as we work hard to make the club financially stable.

"With that comes challenges, not least the cutting of the wage bill while aiming to remain competitive.

"As we look to the future, and taking recent results into account, we feel now is the right time to re-evaluate where we are."

More to follow...