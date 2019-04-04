Emiliano Sala transfer not included in FA list of transactions involving agents

A portrait of missing footballer Emiliano Sala is displayed at the entrance to Nantes' training centre

Emiliano Sala's ill-fated transfer from Nantes to Cardiff has not been included by the Football Association in its annual list of transactions involving agents.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker became the Premier League club's record signing on January 19 but then died in a plane crash with his pilot David Ibbotson over the English Channel two days later.

Since then the two clubs have been locked in a bitter dispute over the £15m fee, with the French side demanding payment and Cardiff claiming the deal was not completed.

World governing body FIFA have given the two sides until April 15 to settle the row amicably or it will have to intervene.

Another tribute to Sala outside Nantes' stadium

Under FIFA rules, the FA has been publishing the total payments made by clubs in England's top five divisions to football agents for the last three years.

It also publishes every transaction - loan, transfer or renegotiated deal - that involved an agent, listing who represented the player and the clubs. That list runs to 17 tightly-typed spreadsheets, with around 600 transactions for Premier League clubs alone, including 23 for Cardiff.

One of Cardiff's 'intermediary transactions' involved manager Neil Warnock's son James, who works for Unique Sports Management and represents Bluebirds forward Rhys Healey.

But it is understood that the Sala transfer has not been included in the list because it is under dispute and being reviewed by FIFA.