European Paper Talk: AC Milan target Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Italy

Mauricio Pochettino is top of Milan's shortlist should they sack Gennaro Gattuso. The club's CEO Ivan Gazidis, who previously worked at Arsenal, believes the Argentinian is the perfect candidate to reassert the Rossoneri as a title challenger in Serie A. (Corriere della Sera)

Milan will only consider keeping Gattuso at the helm if he can guide the club into the Champions League. With eight games remaining, Milan sit in fourth. (Corriere della Sera)

Roma are prepared to let Edin Dzeko leave the club on a free transfer this summer. The striker is out of contract in 2020 but Roma will consider letting him leave for nothing with Inter, Everton and West Ham interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Barcelona are very confident Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will join the club this summer and are ready to bring Antoine Griezmann to the Camp Nou a year after the French star turned down a move. (Mundo Deportivo)

The La Liga leaders have, meanwhile, cooled their interest in Luka Jovic. The striker is wanted by several of Europe's top clubs and Barcelona believe his £60m price tag is too steep. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to show interest in Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The 24-year-old has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and is also a Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United transfer target. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will move for Valencia striker Rodrigo if they do pull out of the race to sign Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sport)

Real Madrid plan to make Raphael Varane one of the best paid players at the club. The defender is considering his future at the Bernabeu and has been linked with PSG. However, Los Blancos believe a £2.5m-a-year salary increase will keep him in Spain. (AS)

France

Rafael Benitez has hired a French sports agency to help him join a club in Ligue 1. The Spaniard's contract at Newcastle expires this summer and he is prepared to leave the club in search of a new challenge. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to offer Filipe Luis a contract when his current deal at Atletico Madrid expires in the summer. (Sport Bild)

Lucas Hernandez is undertaking his rehabilitation from knee surgery in Munich. The Atletico Madrid defender will join Bayern in the summer for £70m and has already relocated to the German city. (Bild)