International Champions Cup schedule: Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal fixtures

Man Utd and Spurs will face each other in Singapore in July

When is the International Champions Cup? Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all in action this summer...

The tournament kicks off on July 17 when Fiorentina play Mexican side Guadalajara at the SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois, with Arsenal also playing Bayern Munich in Los Angeles that evening.

Arsenal will be joined by United and Spurs in the 12-team tournament, which takes place across 16 cities around the world this summer.

The Gunners also take on Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 20 before a prestigious date with Real Madrid in Washington on July 23.

Spurs won the International Champions Cup in 2018

Reigning champions Spurs begin their defence against Juventus in Singapore on July 21 and after taking on United, they fly home to host Inter Milan, who they played twice in the Champions League last season, at their new stadium on August 4.

It will be Spurs' first visit to Singapore since 1995 and their first trip to Shanghai.

United's opening game sees them take on Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20 and after facing Spurs, they play Inter Milan on August 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What is the International Champions Cup?

Now entering its seventh year, the International Champions Cup is a pre-season tournament held across a number of cities around the world.

Twelve teams will compete across 16 locations around the world, with each team playing three games across multiple venues

A penalty shootout will be used to settle matters if scores are level after 90 minutes. Two points will be awarded for a shootout win, with teams earning one point if they lose on penalties.

Arsenal beat PSG 5-1 in the International Champions Cup last year

La Liga will be represented by the two Madrid clubs, while the Milan teams are joined by Serie A rivals Fiorentina and Juventus, with Benfica and Bayern Munich making up the 11 European clubs. Mexican side Guadalajara complete the line-up in their International Champions Cup debut.

Of the 16 cities used in the tournament, 11 are in the United States, with Shanghai, Singapore, Cardiff, London and Stockholm the other locations.

Manchester United fixtures

July 20: Inter Milan, National Stadium, Singapore

July 25: Tottenham, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai

August 3: AC Milan, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Tottenham fixtures

July 21: Juventus, National Stadium, Singapore

July 25: Manchester United, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai,

August 4: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Arsenal fixtures

July 17: Bayern Munich, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

July 20: Fiorentina, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

July 23: Real Madrid, FedEx Field, Washington DC

The full schedule

July 17: Fiorentina vs Guadalajara - SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview (2am BST)

July 17: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Los Angeles (4am)

July 20: Manchester United vs Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore (12.30pm)

July 20: Benfica vs Guadalajara - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (4am)

July 20: Arsenal vs Fiorentina - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte (11pm)

July 21: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - NRG Stadium, Houston (1am)

July 21: Juventus vs Tottenham - National Stadium, Singapore (12.30pm)

July 24: Real Madrid vs Arsenal - FedEx Field, Landover, Washington DC (12am)

July 24: Bayern Munich vs AC Milan - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City (2am)

July 24: Guadalajara vs Atletico Madrid - Globe Life Park, Arlington (2am)

July 24: Juventus vs Inter Milan - TBC (12.30pm)

July 25: Fiorentina vs Benfica - Red Bull Arena, Harrison (12am)

July 25: Tottenham vs Manchester United - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai (12.30pm)

July 27: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford (12.30am)

July 28: AC Milan vs Benfica - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (8.30pm)

August 3: Manchester United vs AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (5.25pm)

August 4: Tottenham vs Inter Milan - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (3pm)

August 10: Atletico Madrid vs Juventus - Friends Arena, Stockholm (5pm)