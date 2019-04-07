Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels faces six months out with knee injury
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/04/19 1:29pm
Charlie Daniels faces up to six months out after suffering a knee injury, Sky Sports News understands.
The left-back will miss the rest of the season, as well as the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.
Daniels has started 17 of Bournemouth's 33 Premier League matches this season, and has made 24 appearances in all competitions.
He was absent from the Cherries squad for their match against Burnley on Saturday, which they lost 3-1 despite taking an early lead.
Daniels has played in 263 games for Bournemouth since joining from Leyton Orient in 2012, when they were in League One.