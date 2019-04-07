WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Premier League News

Last Updated: 06/04/19 8:39pm
4:27
Watch the goals from the weekend's Premier League action so far, with wins for Liverpool, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

Saturday

Huddersfield 1-4 Leicester

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester beat Huddersfield 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, sending the Foxes into seventh place.
Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace

Luka Milivojevic's late penalty against the run of play gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Newcastle to all but secure their Premier League survival.

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Ashley Barnes scored at both ends as Burnley's 3-1 comeback win at Bournemouth moved them eight points clear of the bottom three.
Friday

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Mo Salah ended his goal drought as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with another late show in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday Night Football.
