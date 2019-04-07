WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Check out the action from the weekend's Premier League games so far
Last Updated: 06/04/19 8:39pm
Watch the goals from the weekend's Premier League action so far, with wins for Liverpool, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Burnley.
Saturday
Huddersfield 1-4 Leicester
Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester beat Huddersfield 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, sending the Foxes into seventh place.
Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic's late penalty against the run of play gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Newcastle to all but secure their Premier League survival.
Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley
Ashley Barnes scored at both ends as Burnley's 3-1 comeback win at Bournemouth moved them eight points clear of the bottom three.
Friday
Southampton 1-3 Liverpool
Mo Salah ended his goal drought as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with another late show in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday Night Football.