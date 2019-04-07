Kevin De Bruyne says Man City quadruple 'nearly impossible'

0:41 Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva discuss City's challenge to win four trophies Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva discuss City's challenge to win four trophies

Kevin De Bruyne says the mental and physical toll of chasing the quadruple makes the feat 'nearly impossible' for Manchester City.

Having already won the Carabao Cup, City moved a step closer to an unprecedented clean sweep of four trophies by reaching the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

City boss Pep Guardiola described the quad challenge as almost impossible after the game, and De Bruyne agrees the congested fixture list presents a tough obstacle for the team.

"It is nearly impossible. I don't think it is impossible to win every game, (looking) game by game," De Bruyne said. "If you see the fixtures coming up - I think every game we play now we are going to be at a disadvantage physically and mentally because we will have a game before the other teams, the other teams will have a rest.

Manchester City sit two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, but have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side

"The Champions League is the same. So, it is difficult."

The squad are staying in London ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Tottenham and De Bruyne noted that Spurs - who City also face in the Premier League this month - have had a free weekend ahead of the clash.

"Every game is difficult. We just now have to prepare for Tuesday," De Bruyne added. "We know Tottenham played their last game on Wednesday so they will be more fresh than us. We have to prepare ourselves mentally and physically to be ready."

While City were involved in FA Cup action over the weekend, title rivals Liverpool returned to the top of the table with victory over Southampton.

City have a game in hand, but De Bruyne does not think the Reds will allow any margin for error.

He said: "Probably they will (win their games). We just have to look at ourselves and try to win game by game. We will see in the end what happens.

"No matter who is champion or second, we've had a great season. What can you say if you get 92 or 95 points and in the end you are second?

"Normally that's historic in the Premier League, to get these points. Imagine being second with it."