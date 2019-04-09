European Paper Talk: Ander Herrera renewal at Man Utd in doubt

The end of the 2018/19 season inches ever closer and that means clubs across Europe will soon be turning their attention to the summer transfer window.

Shortlists will be drawn up, agents contacted, and stories will be leaked to the press. Our friends at Football Whispers are on hand to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent...

Spain

Ander Herrera has admitted he is unlikely to sign a new contract with Manchester United. "Today, the club and I aren't thinking the same and there is no renewal agreement," the midfielder said. "But my duty is to keep listening." (ABC)

Manchester City target Rodri has not asked to leave Atletico Madrid. Reports claimed the midfielder had told the La Liga side he wanted to quit the club this summer but that is not the case. (Mundo Deportivo)

James Rodriguez will be sold by Real Madrid if he returns from his two-year loan at Bayern Munich this summer. The Colombia international is on Juventus' radar and would prefer a move to Turin over a switch to the Premier League. (Marca)

Former Real Madrid star Luis Figo says it's "normal" the La Liga side are interested in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. The 19-year-old has blossomed into one of the finest young players in Europe this season and has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu. (AS)

Germany

Niko Kovac will make the decision as to whether Bayern Munich will sign James Rodriguez. The Croatian coach is not a huge supporter of the on-loan Real Madrid playmaker, however, and is expected to send him back to the Bernabeu. (Bild)

Liverpool target Julian Brandt has refused to rule out leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer. "We'll play the season to the end and see where we and the club stand," the Germany international said. (Bild)

Julian Weigl wants to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. The Germany midfielder, who was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January, has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the first team this season. (Bild)

Italy

Antonio Conte will demand a contract worth £8.5m a year to take charge of Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina are not willing to accept a player-plus-cash deal from Juventus for Federico Chiesa. The Serie A leaders are keen to sign the Italy international and wanted to include Riccardo Orsolini in any deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Bordeaux have contacted Chelsea to ask about the availability of Olivier Giroud this summer. The 32-year-old's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season but the Blues can take up an option for an additional year. (L'Équipe)