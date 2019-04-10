Kick It Out concerned about grassroots clubs sanctioned for standing up to racism

Kick It Out are backing grassroots clubs who stand up to racism in football

Anti-racism organisation Kick It Out say they are concerned about the number of grassroots football clubs who have been sanctioned for standing up to racism.

Kick It Out released a statement on Wednesday, following a number of reports of discrimination in grassroots football, supporting clubs who defend players facing abuse.

There have been a number of high-profile cases in professional football of racist abuse like those suffered by England players in Montenegro, and Tottenham defender Danny Rose, who claimed he cannot wait to leave football because of racism.

However, Kick It Out are also concerned about incidents that are occurring at grassroots level.

Their statement read: "We are extremely concerned at the continued number of reports coming out of grassroots football, some indicating clubs have been facing fines for standing up to racist abuse received by their players.

"Football is sending out the wrong signal when bigger fines are given to the victims of abuse rather than the alleged perpetrators. We would support The FA reviewing their rules and sanctions in cases of discrimination.

"Racism and discrimination in professional football has rightly received significant attention this season following a number of high-profile incidents, but we must not ignore the amateur game.

"Almost two million people play FA affiliated football on a regular basis, with a significant representation from BAME communities but the public perception is that there is a lack of protection for BAME players within the grassroots game.

0:29 Wythenshawe Town chairman Chris Eaton has called for better dialogue with football's stakeholders after his manager was sanctioned for leading the team off following an alleged racist incident involving a match official Wythenshawe Town chairman Chris Eaton has called for better dialogue with football's stakeholders after his manager was sanctioned for leading the team off following an alleged racist incident involving a match official

"Grassroots footballers across the country are losing patience with a system that is failing to support them.

"The FA and County FAs affirm they understand the devastating effect racist and discriminatory abuse has on its victims, but we call on them to demonstrate that with decisive action."

The statement comes following a number of reported incidents like Wythenshawe Town's manager James Kinsey, who was fined and suspended for instructing his players to come off the pitch due to an alleged racist incident involving a match official.

The club, who play in the North West Counties League Division One in Manchester, had their game against Rylandson Town abandoned in January following a complaint about the match official's behaviour

Wythenshawe's chairman Chris Eaton was unhappy with the punishment handed out to his manager - and the length of time it took the Manchester Football Association to deal with the matter.

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has hit out at racism in football

"I don't quite understand why it has taken so long [to adjudicate on this case] if I'm honest, particularly because of the gravity of it," he told Sky Sports News.

"But I do think there are conversations we need to have round the table, the league, the FA, people like ourselves and come up with some ideas to help each other.

"We're all in this together and it's not good news for any of us if this has happened once, let alone if it's going to continue to happen, which it shouldn't. People need to realise it's not acceptable and you cannot get away with it."