Blackpool avoid 12-point deduction after receivers appointed to run club

Blackpool won't be deducted points

The EFL have announced that Blackpool will not face a points deduction after receivers were appointed to run the club.

The Seasiders were facing the 12-point deduction as appointing a court receiver is looked upon as an insolvency event by the EFL, which, like administration, carries the threat of points being docked.

However, an EFL statement on Thursday said information received from the club and receivers led the governing body to conclude that Blackpool had not suffered such an event, so a points deduction was not appropriate.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Luton and Blackpool. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Luton and Blackpool.

Receivers replaced previous owner Owen Oyston, as well as his daughter, on the club's board following a court order, due to a debt owed by Oyston to his previous business partner Valeri Belokon.

An EFL statement said: "The EFL Board today considered the outstanding submissions made by Blackpool FC following the appointment of the receivers by the High Court in February 2019.

"The information received from both the club and the receivers has allowed the board to make a final determination on whether the club is to be regarded as being subject to an Insolvency Event as detailed in Regulation 12.3.

Owen Oyston was forced out of Blackpool after a court appointed receivers to the club's board

"Based on the evidence presented and the judgement of the court, the board agreed that the appointment of the receiver is not material to the club's ability to fulfil its obligations as a member club, and as a result should not be regarded as having suffered an Insolvency Event, meaning a 12 point deduction is not applicable.

"The decision taken was based on the information presented, and the EFL Board has reserved the right to review the matter should the position subsequently change in the future."

A Blackpool statement said: "The board of Blackpool Football Club is delighted the English Football League has confirmed there will be no points deduction following the appointment of Court Appointed Receivers on February 13, 2019.

Supporters ended their four year boycott of Bloomfield Road

"Joint Receivers, Paul Cooper and David Rubin, in conjunction with the board, have been in close contact with the EFL, and have provided information and documentation which allowed the EFL to reach its decision."

Cooper said: "This is excellent news for everybody connected with the club and especially its supporters. I am delighted for Terry McPhillips and the players because they now know exactly where they stand for the remainder of this campaign and next season.

"It also allows the sale process to continue with a greater degree of clarity and certainty over the club's position following the EFL's ruling."

Ricoh Arena

Elsewhere, the board also announced that fellow Sky Bet League One side Coventry are still to submit a "definitive application" regarding where they plan to play home games next season, and that an extraordinary general meeting of clubs has been called to consider their expulsion from the League.

The Sky Blues' rent agreement with rugby union side Wasps to play at the Ricoh Arena is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

"The club continues to work with a number of relevant parties, as they attempt to seek a solution that satisfies the EFL," the statement continued.

"An Extraordinary General Meeting of Clubs has been convened to consider their expulsion from the league on April 25 if they are unable to satisfy the EFL Board.

"The EFL understands that it is the club's preference to extend their stay at the Ricoh Arena for future seasons, and this would meet the EFL's ultimate objective of ensuring they continue to play in the city of Coventry on a long-term basis."