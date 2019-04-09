EFL pundits predict The Run In for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two

Our EFL pundits Scott Minto, Danny Higginbotham, David Prutton, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe and Keith Andrews have predicted how they believe The Run In will unfold in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two...

Sky Bet Championship

Who will win promotion?

Scott Minto: 1st) Norwich, 2nd) Sheff Utd. I've said for some time now that it will be Norwich plus one. They look as if they are playing without any pressure or fear, because no one expected them to be where they are. Second place is more difficult to call because it is chopping and changing so much, but the fact they are a point ahead of Leeds and have a better goal difference just puts Sheffield United in a better position right now.

Danny Higginbotham: 1st) Norwich, 2nd) Sheff Utd. They are seven points clear of second place and they've just got the consistency. Full credit to Daniel Farke, and to Stuart Webber as well, they didn't have a great start to the season and it just shows that patience is key. Chris Wilder has done an incredible job at Sheffield United. He was named Manager of the Year and rightly so.

David Prutton: 1st) Norwich, 2nd) Leeds. The freedom with which Norwich are playing is superb to see. They have a gap and they aren't going to mess it up from here. I know Leeds suffered a setback at the weekend but every time you expect them to fall away they come back stronger. I think they will just edge it.

Don Goodman: 1st) Norwich, 2nd) Sheff Utd. The way Norwich are playing I can envisage them winning all their remaining games. They won't throw it away from here. Second place is a tough one and it is pretty much a 50/50. But I think Sheffield United can just grind out results and that will see them through.

Andy Hinchcliffe: 1st) Norwich, 2nd) Sheff Utd. Norwich are deserved title winners. I think Sheffield United have recovered well and with the games they have left I think they have enough.

Keith Andrews: 1st) Norwich, 2nd) Sheff Utd. Sheffield United had a big swing at the weekend. It's very difficult to call who's going to come second in that division. When you look at the run-in I slightly favour Sheffield United, only slightly.

Teemu Pukki is Norwich's top scorer

Who will win the play-offs?

Minto: It is between Bristol City and Derby for me for the final spot, but I've just got a sneaking suspicion that Frank Lampard and Jody Morris can get Derby there. Play-offs are a lottery and I'd be a fool to put any money on it! I think it would be a Villa vs Leeds final and at that point, after what happened last season, I would have to back Aston Villa.

Higginbotham: Aston Villa are on a fantastic run and I feel like Derby will get in as well. The momentum is there for both. I also fancy a Villa vs Leeds final, but I worry for either side that misses out on the top two. There could be a hangover there and Aston Villa could capitalise.

Prutton: It will probably go to the final day of the season to sort the final spot, but I think Derby are back on form now they have a fit squad again. The two sides battling for automatic promotion behind Norwich right now are a cut above the rest. I'd back either going into the play-offs, so Sheffield United for me.

Goodman: I think Villa are nailed on so it just comes down to the last spot, which I think is between Bristol City and Derby. I'd back Frank Lampard's side to make it, but I reckon Leeds will triumph at Wembley.

Hinchcliffe: Derby will take the final spot but Aston Villa will play Leeds in the final and win.

Andrews: When you look at them across the two games against the other play-off contenders then I would say I fancy Leeds. They will beat Aston Villa in the final.

Jack Grealish could steer Aston Villa to play-off glory

Who will get relegated?

Minto: Reading, Bolton, Ipswich. I feel like the Royals' home form will cost them in the run-in. Rotherham will edge them out.

Higginbotham: Reading, Bolton, Ipswich. Rotherham have incredible spirit and there is no pressure on them. I'm going to have to say Reading to join the other two.

Prutton: Rotherham, Bolton, Ipswich. Rotherham have put up an incredible fight this season but I think they will just fall short.

Goodman: Reading, Bolton, Ipswich. Reading have the tougher run-in and I think that will prove decisive.

Hinchcliffe: Reading, Bolton, Ipswich. The way they play isn't hugely convincing and they have tough games so I see Reading getting dragged down.

Andrews: Reading, Bolton, Ipswich. I know for a fact Rotherham and Millwall are up for the fight, but Reading don't convince me at all.

Ipswich are favourites to be relegated from the Championship

Sky Bet League One

Who will win promotion?

Minto: 1st) Luton, 2nd) Sunderland. Sunderland have survived the pressure of being a massive fish in a smaller pond and come through it.

Higginbotham: 1st) Luton, 2nd) Sunderland. Sunderland will have enough to get the job done.

Prutton: 1st) Luton, 2nd) Sunderland. Luton are a given and it's hard to see Sunderland collapsing from here.

Goodman: 1st) Luton, 2nd) Sunderland. Sunderland have taken advantage of Barnsley's wobble, which I didn't really expect. They'll keep their momentum going.

Hinchcliffe: 1st) Luton, 2nd) Barnsley. Luton will be a welcome addition to the Championship. I know Sunderland have games in hand but I just have a feeling Barnsley will do it.

Andrews: 1st) Luton, 2nd) Sunderland. Sunderland have reacted very well to losing the Checkatrade Trophy final and the only thing counting against them is the amount of games they have coming up.

James Collins has helped steer Luton to the verge of promotion

Who will win the play-offs?

Minto: I have a feeling Charlton will go up, probably by beating Barnsley in the final. The Tykes will be deflated after looking so good for automatic promotion for so long.

Higginbotham: Portsmouth. I fancy them to beat Barnsley in the final.

Prutton: Portsmouth. They are over their mid-season wobble and have already done it at Wembley this season.

Goodman: I would worry for Barnsley psychologically in the play-offs. They are up against some good teams and I have a feeling Charlton will win at Wembley.

Hinchcliffe: It will be the current sides in the play-offs and I can see a Sunderland-Portsmouth Wembley rematch. This time I'll back Sunderland to win, though.

Andrews: I would have to go with Portsmouth to win. They experienced winning at Wembley recently and have the ability to do it again.

Who will get relegated?

Minto: Southend, Walsall, Rochdale, Bradford. Honestly I have no idea apart from Bradford! It is so tight. I think Gareth Ainsworth will keep Wycombe up and Walsall and Southend are on terrible runs right now.

Higginbotham: Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon, Southend, Bradford. Bradford are obviously in big trouble, but I fancy Walsall to beat the drop.

Prutton: Southend, Walsall, Rochdale, Bradford. I think AFC Wimbledon will get out of trouble, other than that it is so tough to call.

Goodman: Southend, Wycombe, Walsall, Bradford. I think Wycombe and Southend's poor runs could see them dragged into it. But calling the League One relegation battle this season is an impossible task!

Hinchcliffe: Southend, AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale, Bradford. It is so tight down at the bottom, but I just think it will be these four.

Andrews: Wycombe, Walsall, Southend, Bradford. Wycombe's form worries me a lot. Walsall have tried a manager change but they have a lot to do. It really is a toss of a coin down there, though.

Kevin Bond has taken charge of Southend

Sky Bet League Two

Who will win promotion?

Minto: 1st) Lincoln, 2nd) MK Dons, 3rd) Mansfield. It is a toss-up between Mansfield and Bury now for me, but the Stags have the momentum at the moment.

Higginbotham: 1st) Lincoln, 2nd) Mansfield, 3rd) Bury. Bury are on a poor run now but I think they will bounce back.

Prutton: 1st) Lincoln, 2nd) Bury, 3rd) Mansfield. I feel like Bury will recover and Mansfield will edge out MK Dons.

Goodman: 1st) Lincoln, 2nd) Mansfield, 3rd) MK Dons. I think the top three at the moment will stick it out.

Hinchcliffe: 1st) Lincoln, 2nd) Mansfield, 3rd, Bury. Bury are on a poor run right now but they have the ability in their squad to recover.

Andrews: 1st) Lincoln, 2nd) Bury, 3rd) MK Dons. Bury will get back on track and MK Dons should get over the line with the squad they have.

Lincoln are top of Sky Bet League Two

Who will win the play-offs?

Minto: Tranmere. They are the local side from where I was born, my dad keeps an eye out for them and I watched their play-off final last year. I would love to see them go up. I reckon they will beat Exeter in the final.

Higginbotham: Tranmere. To beat MK Dons in the final!

Prutton: MK Dons. They will recover from the disappointment of finishing fourth to triumph at Wembley, beating Tranmere.

Goodman: Bury. They will be disappointed not to finish in the top three but they have so much quality and that will see them through.

Hinchcliffe: There isn't a lot between the sides in the mix so it is a bit of a coin toss. I'll go for Forest Green because it would be a great story.

Andrews: Exeter have snuck in there and I can see them beating Tranmere in the final.

James Norwood is the top scorer in League Two for Tranmere

Who will get relegated?

Minto: Macclesfield, Yeovil. Notts County will have the quality to get out of it.

Higginbotham: Macclesfield, Yeovil. County will escape.

Prutton: Macclesfield, Yeovil. It will go to the wire but I think these two will go down.

Goodman: Notts County, Yeovil. I think Macclesfield could complete a remarkable escape under Sol Campbell.

Macclesfield could get relegated under Sol Campbell

Hinchcliffe: Yeovil, Notts County. Campbell will save Macclesfield.

Andrews: Yeovil, Notts County. I think Campbell will keep Macclesfield up. Yeovil are in terrible form.