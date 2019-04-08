Adam Smith
Data and Analysis @datasmith101
Championship Power Rankings: Aston Villa's John McGinn top
McGinn top, ahead of Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia and Hull's Kamil Grosicki
Last Updated: 08/04/19 4:45pm
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has climbed to the Power Rankings' summit this week.
The 24-year slotted Villa ahead during a 3-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - his fourth league goal in as many games.
Norwich cruised to a 4-0 victory against QPR, with Emiliano Buendia (No 2) scoring a sixth-minute opener before receiving a straight red midway through the second half, while team-mate Marco Stiepermann (No 5) also got on the scoresheet.
Kamil Grosicki (No 3) levelled the scores before netting a second to seal Hull's 3-1 win over Reading, while Brentford's Said Benrahma ended a four-game goal drought in the league with a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Derby.
Last week's table-topper Pablo Hernandez slipped six places into No 7 spot after Leeds suffered a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham - a result that saw the Blades leapfrog Marcelo Bielsea's side in the race for automatic promotion.
Wigan's Reece James (No 8) broke the deadlock in a 2-2 stalemate at Bristol City, while Robins defender Adam Webster (No 4) was also among the top performers.
Sheffield United restored defensive solidity with their 18th clean sheet this term after conceding three in the defeat to Bristol City last week, with centre-back Chris Basham excelling in the stats during a 1-0 win at Preston.
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.
Latest Sky Bet odds
Check out all the latest Championship, League One and League Two odds from Sky Bet here...
Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.
The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...
If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.