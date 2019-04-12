Nico Kovac confirms Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman fight in Bayern Munich training

Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman were involved in a fight during Bayern Munich training

Bayern Munich head coach Nico Kovac said Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman will face no punishment for a punch-up during training.

The Croat confirmed the two had clashed on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga match away to Fortuna Dusseldorf, claiming the catalyst for the incident was simply the intensity of training.

But he insisted that there would be no further punishment, as the two players had shown remorse.

"There was an act of violence between two players who have been named," said Kovac. "After training the three of us talked about it."

Bayern Munich manger Niko Kovac says the matter is now finished

"They both apologised for their behaviour. They are very sorry that it happened.

"And that's why there is nothing to add and there will be no monetary penalty because the boys are insightful.

"This is very important. And now the matter is closed."

Kovac, whose Bayern side moved one point clear of Borussia Dortmund following a 5-0 thrashing last weekend, went on to say that emotions running high during training could be a positive.

Lewandowski leads the goalscoring charts in Germany, with 21 goals in the league this season.

Coman has struggled with injury this season, registering just 22 appearances in all competitions for the German champions.