Matthijs de Ligt to leave Ajax this summer, says boss Erik ten Hag

Matthijs de Ligt is a regular for Ajax and the Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt is certain to leave Ajax this summer amid interest from a number of Europe's top clubs, says the Dutch side's head coach Erik ten Hag.

The defender is a regular for Ajax, helping them to the top of the Eredivisie and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and captains the club at the age of just 19.

He has reportedly attracted interest from European giants such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich and, while he is unsure if De Ligt will join either of those clubs, Ten Hag says he is sure to leave the Johan Cruyff ArenA this summer.

Frenkie de Jong is moving to Barcelona in the summer

He told Suddeutschen Zeitung: "There's zero chance Matthijs de Ligt is staying at Ajax. There are so many clubs interested in him.

"He will leave us this summer, but I don't know whether he'll join Bayern or Barcelona."

De Ligt's team-mate for Ajax and the Netherlands, Frenkie de Jong, has already agreed to move to Barcelona at the end of the season for an initial £65m.