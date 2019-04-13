European Paper Talk: Toni Kroos to make way for Paul Pogba at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is expected to end his Real Madrid stay this summer

It's crunch time across Europe. With titles to be won, Champions League and Europa League places to be clinched and relegation to be avoided, things are hotting up on and off the pitch.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's continental press to bring you the best of the transfer rumours from across Europe.

Get 2 football channels for the price of 1

Win a free fourball with GOLFNOW

Stream live for a one-off payment of just £8.99

Spain

Toni Kroos will be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer to make room for Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen. (AS)

Will Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen come in for Kroos at the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid would like to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer but will only make an offer if the 27-year-old submits a transfer request at Anfield. (El Confidential)

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic. The Serbia international has starred on loan from Benfica this season and will make the move permanent this summer. However, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also expected to enter a bidding war for Jovic - something Barca are not prepared to be part of. (Marca)

Italy

Spurs midfielder Eriksen is a target for Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are prepared to pay €100m (£85.6m) for the Denmark international. (Calciomercato)

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says fellow Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt should join Manchester City or Barcelona this summer - not Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Where will Matthijs De Ligt end up this summer?

Roma are keen to sign Atlanta's Belgian right-back Timothy Castagne. The 23-year-old has impressed in Bergamo this season and would cost in the region of €15m (£12.9m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham are interested in former Manchester United target Ivan Perisic. A member of the Croatia squad which reached the 2018 World Cup final, Perisic has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan this season and almost joined Arsenal in January. The Hammers would have to pay €40m (£34.6m) for the 30-year-old winger, who is under contract at the San Siro until the summer of 2022. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

The summer arrivals of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich mean Mats Hummels could leave this summer. The former Germany international is said to be interested in moving to the Premier League or La Liga, or in joining either Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain. (Sport1)

Could Mats Hummels' time at Bayern come to an end this summer?

Netherlands

Ajax captain De Ligt will leave the Dutch giants this summer to join Bayern Munich - that's according to his current coach, Erik Ten Hag. (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

France

The father of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has assured fans the Brazilian forward will remain in the French capital. The most expensive player in the history of football has persistently been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

However, when asked if Neymar would be at PSG next season, his father said: "Neymar's desire to be at PSG was shown two years ago and the fans can sleep peacefully.

Will Neymar remain at the Parc des Princes?

"At the moment, Neymar doesn't want to leave PSG. He wants to stay and to help the club win titles, like Ligue 1 and the Champions League." (RMC)

In a candid interview, Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has criticised his PSG team-mates, while claiming the club should have taken heed of his advice owing to his experience at the highest level of the game. (RMC)

Ajax duo Donny van de Beek and David Neres have emerged as Paris Saint-Germain targets ahead of this summer's transfer window. Premier League side Tottenham and Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Van de Beek. (L'Equipe)

Portugal

Benfica prodigy Joao Felix scored the first hat-trick of his senior career in Benfica's 4-2 Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Juventus have wasted no time in making a €75m (£64.8m) offer for the Portuguese attacker. Benfica have a €200m (£173m) release clause in the 19-year-old's contract. (O Globo)