Willy Caballero signs one-year Chelsea contract extension

Willy Caballero will remain at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2019/20 season

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old has largely been back up to first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, making a total of nine appearances across all competitions.

"I am very happy to renew my contract with Chelsea and hopefully we can enjoy the next season and achieve a lot of targets," he told the club's website.

"For me to stay at a big club like Chelsea was a really easy decision."

Caballero has been second choice at Stamford Bridge behind Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea signed Caballero on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2017 on a one-year deal and last summer they took up the option to extend that through the 2018/19 campaign.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Willy is an excellent professional who has served us extremely well over the past two years.

"He has provided reliable backup in that time and enjoyed some memorable performances, as well as helping us secure the FA Cup last season and reach the Europa League final later this month."