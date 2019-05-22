Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri plans talks over future after Europa League final

1:44 Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will hold talks with the club over his future after the Europa League final but denied his job is on the line if they fail to beat Arsenal Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will hold talks with the club over his future after the Europa League final but denied his job is on the line if they fail to beat Arsenal

Maurizio Sarri will discuss his future with Chelsea after the Europa League final as he wants to know "if they are happy with me".

Sarri has two years left on his contract but has been linked with a return to Italy with Juventus or Roma.

When asked if the Europa League final against Arsenal could be his final game in charge, the Italian replied: "My future is Wednesday. I can only think about the final at this moment.

"I have two more years of contract here. I have no contract with any other club at the moment.

"I have to speak to my club after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me or not.

"I like the Premier League very much. At the moment it is the most important championship in the world. It is very exciting to be here but now is only the time to think towards the final."

1:11 Christian Pulisic aspires to be as good for Chelsea as Eden Hazard, who he says has a 'similar style' Christian Pulisic aspires to be as good for Chelsea as Eden Hazard, who he says has a 'similar style'

Despite criticism over their style of play, Sarri maintains Chelsea have had a "very good season" which would become "wonderful" if they beat Arsenal in Baku.

However, he dismissed suggestions that his future relies on lifting the Europa League trophy on May 29.

"If the situation is like this I want to go immediately," said Sarri, who is hopeful N'Golo Kante will be fit to play in the final.

"Ten months of work and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes? It's not right. You are happy about my work or not happy."

1:04 Sarri is unsure whether the Europa League final will be Eden Hazard's final game for Chelsea Sarri is unsure whether the Europa League final will be Eden Hazard's final game for Chelsea

Sarri refused to shed any light on whether the Europa League final would be Eden Hazard's last game for Chelsea.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid and Sarri said: "I don't know. I want to respect his decision.

"I hope he will stay with us but we need to be ready if he decides something different.

"I have spoken with him but I don't want to say anything."

Sarri also declined to comment on reports Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech would be returning to the club as sporting director.

"I don't like to speak about an Arsenal player," added Sarri. "He is a professional player, he has to play for Arsenal until the end of June, so I want to respect the player and the club."