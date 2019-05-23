WATCH: Vladimir Putin gives FIFA president Gianni Infantino a medal after World Cup praise

0:35 Vladimir Putin has given FIFA president Gianni Infantino the 'Order of Friendship' award following last year's World Cup in Russia Vladimir Putin has given FIFA president Gianni Infantino the 'Order of Friendship' award following last year's World Cup in Russia

Vladimir Putin has given FIFA president Gianni Infantino a medal after his praise of Russia’s efforts in hosting the World Cup.

The Russian president awarded Infantino the Order of Friendship at the Kremlin on Thursday and thanked him for his "glowing assessment of our efforts".

Infantino responded by again declaring the 2018 edition of the tournament "the best World Cup ever".

The host nation beat Spain on their way to a surprise quarter-final berth last year.

"Dear President Putin, dear friends. It is an incredible honour and emotion for me to be here today with you and to receive this incredibly prestigious award," Infantino said.

"Thank you, dear president, and thank all the people of Russia, and congratulate you as well for having hosted and organised the best World Cup ever last year.

"Thank you very much, Slava Rossii ('Glory to Russia' in Russian)."

