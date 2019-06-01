Xabi Alonso appointed Real Socieded B team head coach

Xabi Alonso has signed a two-year deal with Real Sociedad

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new head coach of Real Sociedad's B team.

The 37-year-old has signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club, where he made 124 appearances before joining Liverpool in 2004.

Alonso joins Sociedad from Real Madrid, where he spent the season working as a youth coach. He replaces Aitor Zulaika, who has been sacked.

Alonso came through the ranks at Sociedad before joining Liverpool

Alonso won the Champions League and the FA Cup during his five-year spell with Liverpool, before moving to Real Madrid.

He spent a further five years at the Bernabeu, winning a La Liga title, two Copa del Reys and another Champions League, before joining Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles and a German Cup.

Alonso also won 114 caps for Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 as well as the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.