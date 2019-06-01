Xabi Alonso appointed Real Socieded B team head coach
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 01/06/19 11:46am
Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new head coach of Real Sociedad's B team.
The 37-year-old has signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club, where he made 124 appearances before joining Liverpool in 2004.
Alonso joins Sociedad from Real Madrid, where he spent the season working as a youth coach. He replaces Aitor Zulaika, who has been sacked.
Alonso won the Champions League and the FA Cup during his five-year spell with Liverpool, before moving to Real Madrid.
He spent a further five years at the Bernabeu, winning a La Liga title, two Copa del Reys and another Champions League, before joining Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles and a German Cup.
Alonso also won 114 caps for Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 as well as the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.