Liverpool and Tottenham represented in Champions League squad of the season

Six of Liverpool's Champions League-winning squad were selected by UEFA

Champions League winners Liverpool have had six players selected in UEFA's Champions League squad of the season.

Four of Jurgen Klopp's back five have been included, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson all making the cut.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane, whose goals helped Liverpool reach the final, were also selected.

Liverpool kept six clean sheets during their Champions League campaign

Runners-up Tottenham have Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura in the squad, with just Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling chosen from Premier League winners Manchester City.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were selected, along with Messi's Barcelona team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ajax, who made the semi-finals for the first time since 1996, had five representatives which include Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Frenkie de Jong and former Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic.

Ajax beat Juventus and Real Madrid on their way to the semi-finals

The other player in the squad is Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is reportedly a target for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), David Neres (Ajax), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lucas Moura (Tottenham)