England's Georgia Stanway says age irrelevant at Women's World Cup

Georgia Stanway says age "goes out the window" at a World Cup.

The 20-year-old enters her first major tournament this week as England participate in the Women's World Cup, with their opening match against Scotland on June 9.

Manager Phil Neville has selected several experienced players in his squad, including Karen Carney and Jodie Taylor, but Stanway is relishing her role as one of the younger members of the group.

"If there's any bags or anything needs doing it's the youngest that does it, so it's usually me. Everyone calls me kid but I love it," she told Sky Sports.

Stanway was awarded player of the match in the FA Cup Final

"But, when you're in this environment, age goes out of the window. We're all here together as a team and everyone has earned their spot."

The England Lionesses touched down in Nice on Tuesday and trained for the first time on Wednesday ahead of their Scotland encounter.

The midfielder scored on her England debut last year against Austria

"We're very excited to be here. We had our first training session so we're looking to embrace the heat and acclimatise, but we're looking forward to it," said Stanway, who scored 11 goals in 19 games for Manchester City last season.

"We've done all the preparation camps and it's finally here now.

"It's going to be unbelievable and obviously the first game is only around the corner. It's crazy how quickly it's come around."

Phil Neville hopes to impress in his first major tournament as manager

England manager Neville told Sky Sports News that the players have "no rules" when they are away for the tournament and Stanway said: "It's ownership on you as players and individuals.

"But it's very relaxed and chilled. It's going to be the best, possibly five, weeks of your life, with the team-mates you've got around you."