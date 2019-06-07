Scotland coach Shelley Kerr and Wales coach Jayne Ludlow both awarded MBEs

Scotland coach Shelley Kerr is preparing her squad for their World Cup opener against England on Sunday

Scotland and Wales football coaches Shelley Kerr and Jayne Ludlow have been awarded MBEs in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Kerr has guided Scotland to their first ever Women's World Cup - their campaign begins on Sunday when they face England in Nice.

Following her appointment in 2017, the 49-year-old has led Scotland to the top of their qualifying group having registered seven wins in eight matches.

Ama Agbeze has also received an MBE

Kerr said: "It's not often I'm lost for words but I was speechless when I found out I've been awarded an MBE and really surprised.

"It's a tremendous honour and one I'm immensely proud of.

"I've always been brought up with good values and being a team player. It's times like these that I look back and think about everyone who has helped me."

Ludlow was also been recognised as she prepares to lead Wales into Euro 2021 qualifying which starts in August.

Ama Agbeze and Georgia Hall are among the current British sports stars who have been recognised.

Agbeze, the England netball captain who was last month overlooked for a place in this summer's World Cup squad, and 2018 British Open golf champion Hall will both receive MBEs.

Sally Munday, the former England hockey chief executive who will shortly take up an equivalent position within UK Sport, has been given an OBE in acknowledgement of services to her sport.