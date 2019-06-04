World Cup opener more of a rivalry for Scotland than England, says Lee Alexander

0:40 Lee Alexander and Claire Emslie preview Scotland vs England in the 2019 Women's World Cup on June 9 Lee Alexander and Claire Emslie preview Scotland vs England in the 2019 Women's World Cup on June 9

Lee Alexander insists her team's Women's World Cup Group D opener on June 9 feels like "more of a rivalry" for Scotland than for England.

Head coach Shelley Kerr's side go into the game after beating fellow World Cup finalists Jamaica 3-2 at Hampden Park in a pre-tournament friendly, England meanwhile lost 1-0 to New Zealand at the Amex Stadium on June 1.

Goalkeeper Alexander has 17 caps and six clean sheets for the senior side and believes there will be an edge to the World Cup opener against their rivals.

"You'd say it means more to Scotland, it's a big rivalry," Alexander insisted.

0:43 Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says they were desperate to put on a show as they beat Jamaica 3-2 in front of a record crowd for a women's international in Scotland Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says they were desperate to put on a show as they beat Jamaica 3-2 in front of a record crowd for a women's international in Scotland

"You can read into it as much as you like but as soon as the whistle goes on Sunday it's a game of football, form goes out the window at times.

"Obviously it's our first game, we want to go in and make sure we perform well and do Scotland proud."

Scotland play England at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice on June 9 - their other opponents in Group D are Japan and Argentina.

2:25 Scotland captain Rachel Corsie is looking forward to leading her country at the World Cup and is expecting an Scotland captain Rachel Corsie is looking forward to leading her country at the World Cup and is expecting an

Last time Scotland and England played each other in a major tournament, a Jodie Taylor hat-trick as well as goals from Toni Duggan, Ellen White and Jordan Nobbs helped the Lionesses to a 6-0 victory in Utrecht during the Euro 2017 group stage.

Forward Claire Emslie, who won the FA WSL and Women's FA Cup double with Manchester City this season, believes that Scotland are taking nothing for granted going into their opening World Cup match.

She added: "Although it's England first up, we've got three massive games so we're treating them all the same.

"We're not thinking too much about the occasion and more about what we need to do to win."