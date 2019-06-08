Manchester United make transfer bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made 39 appearances for Crystal Palace this season

Manchester United have made "a substantial bid" for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky sources.

United need a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia and have targeted the England U21 defender.

Wan-Bissaka has three years remaining on his contract and Crystal Palace do not want to sell, but their resolve could be tested by a big offer from United.

The 21-year-old made his Palace debut in February 2018 and became a first-team regular this season, making 39 appearances as the tea finished 12th in the Premier League.

0:38 Ryan Giggs says Daniel James is a very talented player with a great mentality Ryan Giggs says Daniel James is a very talented player with a great mentality

United have been already been busy ahead of the opening of the transfer window on June 11, with a deal agreed in principle for Swansea winger Daniel James.

Juan Mata has been offered a new contract but Ander Herrera and club captain Valencia were released.

United begin their pre-season against Perth Glory on July 13 and will remain in the city for a friendly game against Leeds United four days later.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

If you're reading on skysports.com comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.